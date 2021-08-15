Scott Morrison, Sher Bahadur Deuba, other world leaders greet PM Modi on India's 75th Independence Day

A number of foreign leaders greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on India's 75th Independence Day on Sunday with his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba expressing best wishes for continued progress and prosperity. Modi thanked them and highlighted India's ties with these countries.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison wished India and the Indian community in Australia a joyous Independence Day, said his country cherishes close partnership with India built on trust, respect and shared values.

Modi replied, "Thank you for your kind greetings, my friend @ScottMorrisonMP. India too cherishes its increasingly vibrant partnership with Australia, based on shared values and robust people-to-people links."

In his greetings, Bhutan's Prime Minister Lotay Tshering also thanked the government and people of India, particularly the Embassy of India team in his country, for their support during these difficult times.

Responding to his tweet, Modi said, "Thank you for your warm Independence Day greetings, Lyonchhen @PMBhutan. All Indians value the unique and trusted ties of friendship we share with Bhutan."

Thanking Deuba, Modi said people of India and Nepal are united by our shared cultural, linguistic, religious and family linkages.

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa tweeted his country's best wishes to India.

"May the strength of the bond shared between both our nations grow each day," he said.

Modi replied, "I thank Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa for his warm greetings. India and Sri Lanka share millennia old cultural, spiritual and civilisational links, which provide the foundation of our special friendship."

