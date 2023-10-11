Shani Louk: German tattoo artist's mother believes she is alive; appeals to get her out of Gaza

Gaza music festival: Ricarda Louk, mother of the missing 22-year-old German tattoo artist Shani Louk, has said in a now-viral video she believes that her daughter is alive but has a severe head injury. Ricarda added that her daughter is in a critical condition at a hospital in Gaza.

"We now have more information that Shani is alive but has a severe head injury and is in critical condition," Ricarda Louk can be seen saying in the video that has gone viral on X formerly known as Twitter. She also demanded that the German government act with alacrity in the matter, adding that there should be no squabbles over jurisdiction.

"One must quickly act to get Shani out of the Gaza Strip. This is really my desperate appeal to the whole country of Germany to help me get my Shani back home in good health," she said towards the end of the video.

🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨



تذكرون الفتاة الالمانية- اسرائيلية الي انتشر لها مقطع باليوم الاول من الحرب؟



تبين انها على قيد الحياة حاليًا و في مستشفى بغزة



وهذا حديث امها ان تواصلوا معها من غزة و بنتها على قيد الحياة



تأكدت من الخبر من عدة مصادر اخبارية pic.twitter.com/m6e5QEGtqS — TRAVIS | تراڤس (@irode0) October 10, 2023

Earlier this week, videos of Shani Louk at the open-air Tribe of Nova music festival in southern Israel near the Gaza border were doing the rounds on social media. One of those videos was the video of a barely covered and battered young woman with dreadlocks being paraded in a pickup truck by Hamas fighters.

In this video that went viral due to its barbaric nature, one of the Hamas fighters is seen spitting at the young tattoo artist. Another Hamas fighter can also be seen spitting at the woman. While her face could not be seen in the video, Shani Louk's family identified her by her characteristic dreadlocks and the tattoos on her body.

Soon after this video went viral, Ricarda Louk said in a video that she saw her daughter "unconscious in a car with Palestinians". "I just don't want to admit it yet," she told the German news outlet Der Speigel.

Around 260 people killed by Hamas fighters who invaded the open-air music festival in southern Israel. Several people have went missing due to the massacre unleashed by Hamas fighters on the music festival.

In retaliation to Hamas' attack on Israel, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) have launched an intense offensive against Hamas targets in the Gaza strip area. The combined death toll due to Hamas' attack on Israel and retaliatory action by Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) in Gaza has crossed 3,000 so far.

Also Read: Israel-Hamas war: German woman Shani Louk paraded naked by Hamas fighters was robbed, credit card stolen, says report

Also Watch: Who is Shahid Latif, mastermind of 2016 Pathankot Air Force Station attack? All you need to know

Also Read: 'Didn't even see statement,' Harvard student group board member resigns over communique blaming Israel for Hamas attacks

Also Read: Israel-Palestine war: Billionaire Bill Ackman demands list of Harvard students who backed Hamas to be made public