Business Today
Shots fired at temple president’s son’s house in Canada, probe on

Shots were fired at the house of a prominent Hindu businessman in Surrey, Canada. The attack occurred at the residence of the son of the president of the Lakshmi Narayan Mandir.

A prominent Hindu businessman's house in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada, was targeted in a shooting incident on December 27, the Surrey Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said. 

The residence, which came under gunfire around 8:03 am, belongs to the elder son of Satish Kumar, president of the Lakshmi Narayan Mandir in Surrey. At least 14 rounds were fired at the house, causing damage but no injuries, according to Kumar. 

The police are investigating the attack and have not yet identified any suspects. “I can’t say whether the attack was by Khalistanis or some extortionist. Police are investigating the case,” said Kumar. 

The Surrey RCMP General Investigation Unit has taken over the investigation to ascertain the motive behind the attack. This incident is part of a disturbing trend of vandalism and attacks on Hindu temples in Canada, particularly in areas with a significant presence of Khalistani groups. 

Several recent incidents, including vandalism at the Lakshmi Narayan temple in Surrey and anti-India graffiti at temples in Brampton and the Greater Toronto area, have raised concerns about potential hate crimes. 

Despite assurances from the Canadian government and calls for increased temple security, the Hindu community remains on edge. India has raised the issue of temple defacement with Canada multiple times.

Published on: Dec 29, 2023, 11:31 AM IST
