'Suicide attack' in Pakistan's Swat valley, 6 cops killed, 29 injured

At least eight policemen were killed and 57 others were injured in a 'suicide attack' in Pakistan's Swat valley, Dawn reported on Monday. The attack took place at the Kabal police station in Swat valley. A police official injured in the incident told the daily that the attack occurred around 8:20 pm inside the police station premises which also housed the Counter Terrorism Department. He said three buildings "collapsed" due to the blast, adding that a fire also erupted soon after.

The official said he was in the kitchen along with other officials when the blast took place, adding that he heard two explosions. The police said that several people were buried under the rubble while the injured were being rushed to Saidu Sharif Teaching Hospital. An emergency was declared at all nearby hospitals.

GeoTV reported that at least 10 people, including eight policemen, were killed in the attack. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayat Khan said security officials were on "high alert" throughout the province. Earlier, District Police Officer Shafi Ullah Gandapur (DPO) said there were two blasts inside the station, which destroyed the building.

CTD DIG Khalid Sohail said the building's collapse caused a power outage, the extent of which is yet to be determined. He further said the building that collapsed was an old one while most offices and personnel were located in a newer building. The cause of the blasts was not yet known. "Ammunition and mortar shells were kept inside the station. It is possible that they were behind the explosions. It could also be a suicide attack," the DIG said.