'Suspending exports of all maple syrup to India': Meet Justin Trudeau's 'ego'!

Suspending exports of maple syrup to India, sending Stompy the Horse to trample Government House Leader Karina Gould, adding ‘Nazi Tax’ to the price of fuel, putting Canada second and everything else first – these are just some of the unhinged things that “Justin Trudeau’s ego” reportedly does behind the scenes.

The parody account, ‘Justin Trudeau’s Ego’, on X, formerly known as Twitter, documents “the egotistical thoughts of Prime Minister Trudeau”. India has found some special mention in the recent posts, considering the diplomatic row between the two countries triggered by Trudeau’s accusations of the involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistani separatist, Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

For instance, one of the posts says, “My office has completed the investigation into who is responsible for allowing a nazi into the House of Commons. That person is Prime Minister Modi of #India. Effective immediately, we are suspending all exports of maple syrup to India and I will never eat naan bread again.”

My office has completed the investigation into who is responsible for allowing a nazi into the House of Commons.



That person is Prime Minister Modi of #India.



Effective immediately, we are suspending all exports of maple syrup to India and I will never eat naan bread again. pic.twitter.com/EpqsZIopZB — Justin Trudeau's Ego (@Trudeaus_Ego) September 25, 2023

Another post states that India declaring Canada a “terrorist state” makes him happy as he has been terrorising his citizens for years.

Update: #India has declared that Canada is a terrorist state, a training ground for terrorists, and a safe haven for terrorists to live.



This makes me feel good because I've been terrorizing my citizens for years.



It's nice that someone finally noticed. pic.twitter.com/I3ohs9ChWk — Justin Trudeau's Ego (@Trudeaus_Ego) September 25, 2023

“I am the King of Canada,” declared ‘Justin Trudeau’s Ego’ that swore that he will not resign from his role as the Prime Minister of Canada despite antagonizing a nuclear power and inviting a Nazi into the House of Commons.

Boy, it's been a tough couple weeks.



First, I antagonized a nuclear power and forced #India to declare Canada a "Safe Haven for Terrorists".



Then I invited a literal nazi into the House of Commons.



But I'm still not resigning.



I will never resign.



I am the King of Canada. pic.twitter.com/yt5amreDix — Justin Trudeau's Ego (@Trudeaus_Ego) September 25, 2023

All these posts, laden with sarcasm and mockery, are accompanied by images of a very gleeful Justin Trudeau. The posts by the parody account are critical of Trudeau and his policies, and some make little sense, for instance the post that blamed the increase of grocery prices on India.

There is one reason, and one reason only, why grocery prices are so high.



India.



That's why my Government is expelling all remaining diplomats from #India until PM Modi agrees to meet with me and present his plan to lower the price of chicken at Sobeys. pic.twitter.com/82pEf87TOU — Justin Trudeau's Ego (@Trudeaus_Ego) September 19, 2023

These posts, nonsensical as they are, are an attempt to mock Trudeau’s policies and actions.

Justin Trudeau’s popularity has been on a decline, even before his infamous G20 Delhi 2023 trip and the Canadian parliament’s standing ovation to Nazi-linked Yaroslav Hunka. The parody profile then does not come as a surprise, considering a survey found that more Canadians consider Trudeau the worst prime minister of the last 55 years than any other leader. According to a survey conducted by Research Co, 30 per cent said that Trudeau is the worst among the recent PMs, while his father Pierre Trudeau is considered the best since 1968 with 20 per cent votes.

Also read: India-Canada row: Trudeau makes outrageous allegations without any supporting proof, says Sri Lankan Minister

Also read: India-Canada row: External Affairs Minister Jaishankar may respond to PM Justin Trudeau's allegations at UN General Assembly

Also read: ‘If Ottawa had any evidence, it would have released it’: Geostrategist Brahma Chellaney on India-Canada row