India-Canada row: Trudeau makes outrageous allegations without any supporting proof, says Sri Lankan Minister

Amid the ongoing diplomatic row between India and Canada, Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister Ali Sabry has said that terrorists have found a safe haven in the North American country and accused Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of having this “way of just coming out with some outrageous allegations without any supporting proof”.

The row between New Delhi and Ottawa erupted after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on September 18 alleged the "potential" involvement of Indian agents in Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing in June. India, however, strongly rejected the allegations as "absurd" and "motivated".

"Some of the terrorists have found safe haven in Canada. The Canadian PM has this way of just coming out with some outrageous allegations without any supporting proof,” Ali Sabry said during an interview with news agency ANI.

“The same thing they did for Sri Lanka, a terrible, total lie about saying that Sri Lanka had a genocide. Everybody knows there was no genocide in our country,” he added.

Sabry also took a dig at Trudeau for honouring a former Nazi soldier in Canada's parliament and said, “I saw yesterday he had gone and given a rousing welcome to somebody who have been associated with the Nazis in the past during the Second World War. So this is questionable and we have dealt with it in the past.”

“I am not surprised that sometimes PM Trudeau comes out with outrageous and substantiated allegations," the minister said.

Meanwhile, amid the diplomatic row with India, Canada has updated its travel advisory for its citizens in India "remain vigilant and exercise caution". As per the Canadian government, the decision has been taken in the context of recent developments as there are calls for protests and some "negative sentiment" towards Canada on social media.

India had previously issued a similar advisory for Indian nationals and students residing in Canada and temporarily suspended visa services in response to the escalating diplomatic feud.

