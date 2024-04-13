Sydney Attack: Quick thinking woman cop takes down knifeman with 'single shot to his chest'. Here's how she did it

A brave female police officer has been hailed a hero after she stopped a knife attack at a shopping centre in Bondi Junction in Sydney with a single, well-placed shot. The situation, which could have turned deadly, was brought under control with the bravery and decisive action of a female police constable.

Five people have lost their lives and several others have been injured in a mass stabbing incident at Westfield.

Following the attacker's rampage inside the mall, which included stabbing shoppers, including a nine-month-old baby, a female police officer made the courageous decision to confront him single-handedly.

As frightened shoppers rushed towards the exit, the female police officer, identified as wearing an Australian Rugby League team jersey, pursued the attacker and fatally shot him with a single bullet to his chest, according to a report on news.au.

The officer, maintaining her composure, immediately issued verbal commands for the man to drop the weapon. However, the man ignored these commands and lunged towards her. With limited options and the attacker posing a clear threat, the officer discharged her firearm, firing a single shot that struck the man in the chest.

"She was put in a situation where she had to do it. She did it so calmly. She was amazing," Michael Dunkley, an owner of a cafe, told news.com.au.

Videos circulating on social media show local citizens bravely confronting the knifeman by throwing tables and chairs at him. Another footage shows a man using a bollard to intervene.

In one video, a man in a white t-shirt is seen trying to prevent the attacker from ascending an escalator.

Stabbing incidents like this are uncommon in Australia. In 2019, there was a rare mass shooting in Darwin, northern Australia, where around four people were killed and one injured.