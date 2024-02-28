Tata Group’s first gigafactory outside of India to be set up in England’s Bridgwater

Tata Group announced on Wednesday that its first gigafactory outside of India will be located in Bridgwater. The new multibillion-pound UK factory will manufacture batteries in South West England.

According to news agency AFP, the £4 billion ($5 billion) plant will be located in South West England’s Somerset. Tata Group’s global battery business, Agratas, confirmed that the 40 GWh factory will be built at Bridgwater’s Gravity Smart Campus.

Tata had announced in July last year that the UK plant will become one of Europe’s largest battery cell-manufacturing sites. The factory is expected to create up to 4,000 green-tech jobs in the areas. “Many thousands” of jobs are expected to be created indirectly, as per Agratas.

"Our multibillion-pound investment will bring state-of-the-art technology to Somerset, helping to supercharge Britain's transition to electric mobility whilst creating thousands of jobs in the process," Agratas CEO Tom Flack said.

Battery production will start in 2026, the statement said, and Jaguar Land Rover and Tata Motors would be the “first customers”.

As per the announcement last year, the gigafactory will produce “high-quality, high-performance, sustainable battery cells and packs” for a variety of applications within the mobility and energy sectors. The gigafactory plans to maximise the renewable energy mix with an ambition for 100 per cent clean power.

“Today, I am delighted to announce the Tata group will be setting up one of Europe's largest battery cell manufacturing facilities in the UK. Our multi-billion pound investment will bring state-of-the-art technology to the country, helping to power the automotive sector’s transition to electric mobility, anchored by our own business, Jaguar Land Rover,” N Chandrasekaran had said during the announcement last year.



