Thinner Kim Jong Un leaves North Koreans ‘heartbroken’

North Korean state television that is known for being tightly controlled by the administration stated that citizens of the country broke down in tears after they saw a dramatically thinner Kim Jong Un. Kim Jong Un’s health is a sensitive topic and is left unaddressed for most part by the state media.



A Pyongyang citizen told Korean Central Television that people were “most heartbroken when they saw the emaciated figure of the respected comrade general”. “Everyone says that tears came out naturally,” stated the man.



The section was part of an 8-minute segment that included interviews of around 20 local on their reaction to the musical concert that featured songs praising Kim Jong Un and the ruling party.



The report on the state media came after Kim Jong Un’s June 4 appearance after a month-long absence from public sight. He looked noticeably thinner but not ill.



The North Korean leader’s weight is tracked by overseas agencies, as mentioned in a report in Bloomberg, as an indication of his health. His family reportedly has a history of heart disease. Kim Jong Un, 38, is overweight and also a chain smoker, according to the news site. Speculations have been rife over years about his health. He had, in 2014, disappeared from the public eye for six weeks and when he reappeared, he was walking with a cane.



Early last year, speculation about Kim’s health exploded after he missed the birth anniversary celebrations of state founder Kim Il Sung on April 15, only to reappear in public in early May.



The aforementioned meeting that started about 10 days ago was presided over by Kim Jong Un. He warned of a dire food situation in the country.

