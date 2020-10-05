'This is insanity': COVID-19 positive Trump leaves hospital to greet supporters, faces criticism

US President Donald Trump, who has been hospitalised for having coronavirus, briefly left the hospital to greet his supporters by riding past in a motorcade on Sunday.

Wearing a mask, Trump waved at his supporters from his car outside Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre after tweeting that he would pay a "surprise visit".



I really appreciate all of the fans and supporters outside of the hospital. The fact is, they really love our Country and are seeing how we are MAKING IT GREATER THAN EVER BEFORE! Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 4, 2020 Subsequently, Trump received barrage of criticism from the medical community with a protocol-breaking visit to his supporters outside the hospital. Trump, who has been criticised for his handling of the pandemic, said he had learned a lot about the virus. In a tweet, Trump - dressed in a suit jacket and shirt with no tie - said, "I learned a lot about COVID. I learned it by really going to school. This is real school. This isn't the let's read the books school. I get it and I understand it. It's a very interesting thing, I'll be letting you know about it." However, health experts took to social media and said he had learned nothing at all. "Every single person in the vehicle during that completely unnecessary presidential 'drive-by' just now has to be quarantined for 14 days. They might get sick. They may die. For political theater. Commanded by Trump to put their lives at risk for theater. This is insanity," Dr James P. Phillips, an attending physician at Walter Reed, tweeted. Every single person in the vehicle during that completely unnecessary Presidential drive-by just now has to be quarantined for 14 days. They might get sick. They may die. For political theater. Commanded by Trump to put their lives at risk for theater. This is insanity. Dr. James P. Phillips, MD (@DrPhillipsMD) October 4, 2020 "That Presidential SUV is not only bulletproof, but hermetically sealed against chemical attack. The risk of Covid-19 transmission inside is as high as it gets outside of medical procedures. The irresponsibility is astounding. My thoughts are with the Secret Service forced to play," Dr Phillips said in another tweet. That Presidential SUV is not only bulletproof, but hermetically sealed against chemical attack. The risk of COVID19 transmission inside is as high as it gets outside of medical procedures. The irresponsibility is astounding. My thoughts are with the Secret Service forced to play. Dr. James P. Phillips, MD (@DrPhillipsMD) October 4, 2020

Earlier on Sunday, the White House physician Dr Sean Conley informed that Trump's blood oxygen level dropped twice in recent days and he was given supplemental oxygen.

Conley said that there has been an improvement and the President has no fever since Friday. He could be discharged from the hospital as early as Monday, he added.

He said the President was given dexamethasone, a steroid, after his blood oxygen level dipped on Saturday.

"President Trump continues to do well, having made substantial progress since diagnosis," Conley said, adding that the president completed his second dose of Remdesivir without complications.

In a video posted late Saturday, Trump said he has started to "feel much better" and thanked the American people and global leaders for their support.

The President asserted that he has to come back to win the election and complete the job.

"We still have steps to go and we have to finish that job. And I'll be back. I think I'll be back soon. I look forward to finishing up the campaign the way it was started and the way we've been doing," he said.

Trump, 74, and his wife First Lady Melania Trump, 50, tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

Also read: President Donald Trump improving, but not 'out of the woods' yet

Also read: Donald Trump says he feels much better but next few days will be 'real test'