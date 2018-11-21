This is the number of times US President Donald Trump lied in 640 days

US President Donald Trump is no stranger to controversy. Ever since the start of his presidency, the White House and a majority of the US press are at loggerheads. The Washington Post, one of the most influential news dailies in the US, has now come up with a 'fact check report', which has analysed all the misleading comments and falsehood Trump has spread since he became the president. As per the report, Trump has spread falsehood claims as many as 6,420 times from January 20, 2017, till October 30, 2018 - that becomes 9 false claims every single day in total 640 days.

During the first nine months of his presidency, he made 1,318 misleading claims, an average of five per day, reported the Washington Post earlier this month. However, during the past nine months before the midterm elections in the US, he made 1,419 misleading comments during various rallies for the Republican candidates. This is around 30 false statements per day. During his political rallies during midterm, he gave 35-40 false claims, said the report, adding even when he is countered by local media and White House press corps, he repeats the same false claims again and again.

"So that adds up to 84 claims on Oct. 1, when he held a rally in Johnson City, Tenn.; 83 claims on Oct. 22, when he held a rally in Houston; and 78 claims on Oct. 19, when he held a rally in Mesa, Ariz," said the report.

Month-wise, he said maximum 1,104 false and misleading claims in October (excluding October 31), and as many as 509 in the previous month. Among the most twisted claims made by Trump, he said 'biggest tax cut in history' 120 times; 'the US economy today is the best in history' (80 times); and 'the border wall along Mexico is already being built' (74 times), though not enough funding for the project has been provided so far.

His other prominent misleading claims include "we don't have tariffs anywhere", US Supreme Court's Brett Kavanaugh being "number 1 in his class at Yale University", etc.

The report also accused him of making inaccurate and rhetorical claims to get electoral gains. For example, he said, during one of his poll rallies in Wisconsin: "They want to erase our gains and plunge our country into a nightmare of gridlock, poverty, chaos and, frankly, crime, because that's what comes with it," he said on Oct. 4, said the report.

