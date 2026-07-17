Too hot for suits? Japan tells employees to wear shorts to work as heatwave changes office rules

As temperatures continues to soar, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government is encouraging employees to wear shorts, polo shirts, T-shirts and sneakers to work as part of an updated "Cool Biz" campaign aimed at reducing air-conditioning use amid soaring temperatures and high energy costs. The initiative comes as Japan braces for another scorching summer following its hottest summer on record in 2025.

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The move marks a significant shift in a country where formal business attire, particularly suits and ties, has long been considered the workplace norm. Officials hope that lighter clothing will allow offices to raise air-conditioning temperatures, lowering electricity consumption without compromising employee comfort.

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Workers warming up to the idea

According to AFP, Tokyo metropolitan government official Noboru Watanabe admitted he initially felt awkward wearing shorts to the office. "But once you wear them, you realise just how comfortable they are," Watanabe told AFP, adding that he still switches to a formal shirt whenever the occasion demands.

On a recent day when temperatures climbed to around 34°C, several male employees at his office chose shorts instead of traditional business suits, highlighting a gradual cultural shift in Japan's workplaces.

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An expanded 'Cool Biz' campaign

The updated dress code was announced earlier this year by Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike, who cited a "challenging outlook for electricity supply." The initiative builds on Japan's long-running Cool Biz campaign, first launched in 2005 when Koike served as environment minister. Originally, the programme encouraged workers to ditch jackets and neckties during summer to reduce dependence on air conditioning.

Speaking earlier this year, Koike said the city encourages "cool attire that prioritises comfort," including polo shirts, T-shirts, sneakers and, where appropriate, shorts.

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Not everyone is convinced

While many workers have welcomed the relaxed dress code, opinions remain divided. Marketing company employee Takayuki Deguchi praised the initiative, telling AFP, "I think being able to wear shorts that allow you to regulate your temperature when it's so hot is a very flexible approach."

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Others remain unconvinced. Realtor Sachie Koike said she supports workers removing jackets and ties but believes shorts are too casual for the office. "I associate them with a day off," she told AFP, adding, "I just don't think hairy legs look very neat" in a professional workplace.