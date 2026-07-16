Japan triples departure tax to 3,000 yen as tourist arrivals hit record high

Japan has tripled its International Tourist Tax, also known as the departure tax, raising the levy from ¥1,000 (₹590) to ¥3,000 (₹1,770) for all travellers leaving the country.

The increase, which took effect on Wednesday, applies to both foreign visitors and Japanese nationals departing Japan. The move comes as the country looks to manage a sharp rise in inbound tourism and fund measures to ease pressure on local infrastructure.

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Tax included in ticket prices

The departure tax will be automatically included in the price of airline and cruise tickets for bookings made from July 1 onward. Travellers will not need to make any separate payment at airports or seaports while leaving Japan.

Bookings made before July 1 will be exempt from the increase.

The tax currently generates about ¥50 billion (₹2,950 crore) in annual revenue. With the hike, the government expects collections to rise to around ¥120 billion (₹7,080 crore).

Revenue to fund overtourism measures

The additional revenue will be used to support overtourism countermeasures and strengthen Japan’s infrastructure and capacity to handle rising visitor numbers.

Japan recorded about 42.4 million inbound tourists in 2025, its highest-ever annual figure. The country aims to increase that number to 60 million visitors a year by 2030.

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Passport fees cut for residents

Since the higher departure tax also affects Japanese residents travelling abroad, the government has reduced passport application fees from Wednesday.

The fee for a 10-year passport application submitted online has been cut from ¥15,900 (₹9,381) to ¥8,900 (₹5,251). In-person applications have also been reduced by ¥7,000 (₹4,130).

Tourist visa fees raised sharply

Japan also raised short-term tourist visa fees on the same day. Single-entry visa fees increased from ¥3,000 (₹1,770) to ¥15,000 (₹8,850), while multiple-entry visa fees rose from ¥6,000 (₹3,540) to ¥30,000 (₹17,700).

Travellers from 74 countries and regions, including the United States and South Korea, are exempt from short-term visa requirements. However, visitors from countries such as China, the Philippines and Vietnam still need to apply for one.

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According to Foreign Ministry data, Chinese nationals accounted for more than 70% of short-term visa applicants in 2025. The number of visas issued that year was the second-highest on record, behind only 2019.

With the latest increase, Japan’s visa fees are now closer to those charged by the United States and the European Union, where fees stand at $185 and €90, respectively.