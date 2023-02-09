Turkey earthquake: 14-month-old baby, cat among those rescued from under debris; watch videos

Thousands of people have been killed after a 7.8-magnitude quake jolted Turkey and Syria on Monday. As rescue efforts continue in the quake-hit areas, heart-wrenching pictures and videos of the massive scale of the tragedy continue to be circulated on social media.

Amid this, plenty of pictures also show rescue personnel extracting earthquake survivors from collapsed buildings.

One such video, being circulated on social media, shows a 14-month-old baby being rescued from under the rubble after about 33 hours. Cradled in the arms of a rescue worker, the video shared by Anadolu Agency shows the baby being rushed to safety.

(VIDEO) Disaster teams from NW Türkiye rescued a 14-month-old baby who was under the rubble for about 33 hours in quake-hit Hatay province pic.twitter.com/w9QSIsinsm February 7, 2023

Another heartwarming video shows a cat being rescued in Turkey's Hatay province.

"When a local rescue team found university student Kerem Cetin under rubble in Turkey's Hatay, the earthquake victim immediately asked them to save his cat before pulling him out," news agency Reuters tweeted.

When a local rescue team found university student Kerem Cetin under rubble in Turkey's Hatay, the earthquake victim immediately asked them to save his cat before pulling him out pic.twitter.com/WmwQC4csT2 — Reuters (@Reuters) February 8, 2023

Three days after the catastrophic earthquake and series of aftershocks hit Turkey and Syria, more than 15,000 have died.

Pictures of a seven-year-old girl shielding her little brother's head under the quake rubble in Syria have gone viral on social media. The image was also shared by a United Nations representative on Twitter.

The 7 year old girl who kept her hand on her little brother's head to protect him while they were under the rubble for 17 hours has made it safely. I see no one sharing. If she were dead, everyone would share! Share positivity... pic.twitter.com/J2sU5A5uvO — Mohamad Safa (@mhdksafa) February 7, 2023

According to the disaster management agency, more than 110,000 rescue personnel were now taking part in the effort and more than 5,500 vehicles, including tractors, cranes, bulldozers and excavators had been shipped, a report by Associated Press said.

Meanwhile, under 'Operation Dost', India has sent a host of equipments and personnel units to assist Turkey in its rescue operations.

"The sixth #OperationDost aircraft arrived in Turkey. More search and rescue teams, rescue dogs, basic search and access equipment, drugs and medical equipment are ready to be deployed in relief efforts," External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar said on Thursday.

"Our team of medical and critical care specialists and equipment are preparing to treat emergencies," he had said earlier.

