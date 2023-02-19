Turkey-Syria earthquake death toll passes 46,000; desperation for signs of life

Turkey and Syria were recently hit by a devastating earthquake that resulted in over 46,000 deaths. The disaster has left families mourning the loss of their loved ones and praying for graves as the country struggles to cope with the scale of the tragedy. The death toll is expected to soar, with some 345,000 apartments in Turkey now known to have been destroyed, and many people still missing.

The earthquake, which measured 7.8 on the Richter scale, struck southern and central Turkey, as well as northern and western Syria on February 6. The earthquake caused widespread damage to buildings and infrastructure, leaving thousands homeless and in need of assistance.

The head of Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), Yunus Sezer, said the search and rescue efforts will largely be terminated on Sunday night.

The death toll in Turkey stands at 40,642 from the quake while neighbouring Syria has reported more than 5,800 deaths, a toll that has not changed for days.

In the aftermath of the disaster, families have been searching for their loved ones amid the rubble and debris. Many have been forced to wait for days before they could confirm the fate of their relatives. Others have been left to cope with the loss of family members who have yet to be found.

The Turkish government has promised to provide assistance to those affected by the earthquake. Emergency teams have been dispatched to the affected areas to provide medical care, food, and shelter to those in need. However, the scale of the disaster has made it difficult to provide assistance to everyone affected, and many families are still struggling to cope with the aftermath of the earthquake.

ANGER GROWS

Neither Turkey nor Syria have said how many people are still missing following the quake.

For families still waiting to retrieve relatives in Turkey, there is growing anger over what they see as corrupt building practices and deeply flawed urban development that resulted in thousands of homes and businesses disintegrating.

One such building was the Ronesans Rezidans (Renaissance Residence), which keeled over in Antakya, killing hundreds.

"It was said to be earthquake-safe, but you can see the result," said Hamza Alpaslan, 47, whose brother had lived in the block. "It's in horrible condition. There is neither cement nor proper iron in it. It's a real hell."

Turkey has promised to investigate anyone suspected of responsibility for the collapse of buildings and has ordered the detention of more than 100 suspects, including developers.

