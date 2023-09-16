UK set to hike student visa fee by 127 pounds from next month

Starting from October 4, the fee for applying for a study visa from outside the UK is set to increase by 127 pounds (Rs 13,000 approximately). As per the UK Home Office, the fee for applying for a student visa from outside the country will rise by 127 pounds to 490 pounds (Rs 50,450), to match the amount charged for in-country applications.

The fee will increase from October 4 subject to Parliamentary approval, as per the Home Office.

The move is likely to impact Indian students as the country has been a popular destination for Indian students. The country is home to some prestigious and highly-ranked institutions.

Many well-renowned education institutes in the world are in the UK. According to the QS World Rankings 2023, 4 of the top 10 institutes globally are based in the UK.

India is the second non-EU country with the most students studying abroad in the UK, with a total of 126,535 students, according to data from the Higher Education Statistics Agency.

"The UK is consistently increasing in popularity among international students, with thousands of ambitious students choosing to pursue their qualifications in one of the many top-notch UK universities," the agency said.

It added, "With its world-recognized universities, culturally diverse environment, and highly skilled academic staff, the UK is truly the epitome of academic success."

Meanwhile, changes have also been made to the cost of a visit visa for less than six months. The cost is rising from 15 pounds to 115 pounds. For a visit visa for up to two years, the cost is set to rise by 24 pounds.

