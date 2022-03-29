Ukraine-Russia talks in Istanbul concluded: Turkish FM

Peace talks between Russian and Ukrainian negotiating teams, held in Istanbul on Tuesday, will not continue for a second day, the Turkish foreign ministry said.
Russia has decided to drastically cut its military activity around Kyiv and Chernihiv in Ukraine, one of its deputy defence ministers said earlier
Also Read: Alembic Pharmaceuticals acquires 100% stake in Aleor Dermaceuticals
Also Read: Go for $100 bn export target: Piyush Goyal to gem, jewellery exporters
Copyright©2022 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today