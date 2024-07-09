Ukrainian President calls PM Modi's meeting with Putin 'huge disappointment' amid ongoing conflict

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed strong disapproval of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Russia and his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, labelling it a setback to peace efforts in the region.

In a statement posted on X, he described the scene of the leaders interacting in Moscow as distressing, particularly on a day when a Russian missile struck a children's hospital in Kyiv, resulting in tragic casualties.

During PM Modi's two-day visit to Russia, he met with Putin at the latter's official residence in Novo-Ogaryovo near Moscow. The meeting, occurring amidst Russia's invasion of Ukraine that began in February 2022, raised eyebrows globally.

The warm freindship between PM Modi and President Putin was evident during their meeting, with Modi warmly embracing the Russian leader and engaging in friendly conversations over tea. They further explored the estate grounds, with Putin personally driving Modi in a golf cart.

As Zelenskyy's criticism reverberated, reports surfaced suggesting that PM Modi emphasised dialogue and diplomacy as the means to resolve the Ukraine conflict during his talks with Putin. The United States had previously urged India to advocate for a resolution respecting Ukrainian territorial integrity and the principles of the United Nations Charter.

Meanwhile, Russia intensified assault on Ukraine as Russian missiles targeted multiple cities, including Kyiv, resulting in significant casualties and destruction. The strikes, involving over 40 missiles, hit several locations, including a children's hospital in the capital, leading to at least 41 fatalities and numerous injuries.

This aggressive attack marked Russia's most devastating bombardment on Kyiv in months, underscoring the ongoing brutalities of the conflict. Zelenskyy condemned the attacks, emphasising the need for global attention and action against Russia's actions in Ukraine.

(With agency inputs)

