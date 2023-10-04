scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
World
'Urged India to cooperate': US on Canada's allegations regarding Nijjar killing

Feedback

'Urged India to cooperate': US on Canada's allegations regarding Nijjar killing

The US has said that it continues to be "deeply concerned" about the allegations referenced by the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau regarding the Indian government's potential role in the killing of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on June 18 in British Columbia

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Vedant Patel, the Principal Deputy Spokesperson of the US Department of State Vedant Patel, the Principal Deputy Spokesperson of the US Department of State
SUMMARY
  • The US has said it is "deeply concerned" about the allegations referenced by the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar
  • The US urged the Indian government to cooperate in the Canadian investigation to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice
  • "We also have publicly and privately urged the Indian government to cooperate in the Canadian investigation," US State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson said

The US has said that it continues to be "deeply concerned" about the allegations referenced by the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau regarding the Indian government's potential role in the killing of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on June 18 in British Columbia.

The US urged the Indian government to cooperate in the Canadian investigation to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice.

"We continue to be deeply concerned about the allegations referenced by Prime Minister Trudeau and we remain in regular contact with our Canadian partners. And it’s critical that Canada’s investigation proceeds and the perpetrators be brought to justice," US State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel, said.

"We also have publicly and privately urged the Indian government to cooperate in the Canadian investigation...," he added.

Patel made these remarks during the US State Department's daily press briefing on Tuesday.

Tensions flared between India and Canada last month following Trudeau's allegations of "potential" involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. India angrily rejected the allegations as "absurd" and "motivated".

Nijjar was shot dead by two masked gunmen. India had designated Nijjar as a terrorist in 2020.

On Tuesday, Trudeau said Canada was not looking to "escalate" the situation with India and asserted that his government will continue to have "constructive relations" with New Delhi.

Speaking to reporters in Ottawa, Trudeau also said that it's important for Canada to have diplomats on the ground in India, amid a report by London-based Financial Times that New Delhi wants as many as 41 of 62 remaining Canadian diplomats out of the country, the Toronto Sun newspaper reported.

"Obviously, we're going through an extremely challenging time with India right now," Trudeau was quoted as saying by the Canadian newspaper.

He, however, did not confirm the FT report.

Asked if his government would retaliate by asking India to remove diplomats based in Canada, Trudeau insisted his government would try to keep working with New Delhi.

"We're not looking to escalate, as I've said, we're going to be doing the work that matters in continuing to have constructive relations with India through this extremely difficult time," Trudeau was quoted as saying by the state-run CBC News.

Also Read: Canada is not looking to escalate the situation with India: Justin Trudeau

Also Read: India-Canada tensions: New Delhi tells Ottawa to withdraw 41 diplomats by Oct 10, says report

Published on: Oct 04, 2023, 9:18 AM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement