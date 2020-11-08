US election 2020: As Kamala Harris makes India proud, Anand Mahindra wants America to say her name right

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra believes it is high time that Americans get the pronunciation of US Vice-President-designate Kamala Harris' name right. Sharing a 20-second video illustrating the same point, Mahindra tweeted, "Time to get the pronunciation of her name right, America..."



Time to get the pronunciation of her name right, America... pic.twitter.com/aZTjmH2km0 anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 7, 2020 Kamala Harris' election has been momentous in myriad ways- first female Vice President, first Indian-American Vice President, and the first African-American Vice President. The 56-year-old, who raised her voice against the killing of George Floyd, was born to an Indian immigrant, Shyamala Gopalan, and a Jamaican father. Shyamala was a leading biomedical scientist, who died due to cancer in 2009. Also read: Joe Biden is next US President. Full stop! The Mahindra Group Chairman also shared her victory speech and tweeted, "Maa tujhe salaam". Harris thanked her mother in her first speech as the Vice President-elect and said, "I'm grateful to the woman most responsible for my presence here today, my mother, Shyamala Gopalan Harris. When she came here from India at the age of 19, she maybe didn't imagine this moment. But she believed so deeply in America where moment like this is possible." Maa Tujhe Salaam... https://t.co/Hk14IcLBXD anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 8, 2020

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Harris' victory 'pathbreaking' and said that this event was a matter of pride not only for her chittis but also for Indian-Americans. The Prime Minister also stated that he is "confident that the vibrant India-US ties will get even stronger with your support and leadership."

People in Kamala Harris' ancestral village, Thulasendrapuram in Tamil Nadu made a rangoli to celebrate her victory in US elections. The message on the rangoli read, 'Congratulations, Kamala Harris, pride of our village' and 'Vanakkam America'.