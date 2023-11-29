US military Osprey aircraft crashes in ocean near Japan's Yakushima island with 8 onboard

In a tragic incident on Wednesday, November 29, a US military V-22 Osprey aircraft crashed into the ocean near Yakushima island in Japan, carrying eight individuals. At approximately 2:47 pm local time, eyewitnesses reported that the aircraft, experiencing a fire in its left engine, plummeted into the sea.

Japan's coast guard swiftly responded, deploying patrol boats and aircraft to the crash site. However, as of the latest report, no further details regarding the safety of those on board have been disclosed.

The spokesperson for US forces in the region stated that they are actively gathering information about the entire incident. Despite assurances from both the US military and Japan that the Osprey deployment in the country is safe, this incident has reignited concerns, with critics arguing that the hybrid aircraft is susceptible to accidents.

This recent crash follows a similar occurrence in August, where a US Osprey crashed off the northern coast of Australia during a routine military exercise, resulting in the tragic death of three US Marines. Additionally, in December 2016, another Osprey crash-landed in the ocean off the southern island of Okinawa, Japan, prompting a temporary grounding of the aircraft by the US military. The safety of the Osprey fleet continues to be a contentious issue, raising questions about its reliability and suitability for deployment in the region.