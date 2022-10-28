US plans to strengthen defence ties with India to deter China

The US is planning to advance its defence ties with India. According to the US National Defense Strategy, the idea is to enhance its ability to deter Chinese aggression, address grey zone coercion and ensure free access to the Indian Ocean region.

In its report, the NDS has termed China as the most consequential strategic competitor to the US for the coming decades. The report that released on Thursday added that the NDS is committed to deepening America's major defence partnership with all its allies including India. The NDS stated that the US will support allies and partners that are in "grey zone coercion" by China, an ANI report said.

The NDS document was released by the US Defence Department as an unclassified defence strategy. As per the document, China presents "the most consequential and systemic challenge", whereas Russia poses threats to US and its national interests.

The NDS includes the Nuclear Posture Review (NPR) of the United States along with the Missile Defence Review (MDR). Being a legislatively mandated agency, NPR describes nuclear strategy, policy, posture, forces and outlines of the Pentagon.

The report mentioned that the most comprehensive and serious challenge to US national security is the People's Republic of China's coercive and increasingly aggressive endeavour to refashion the Indo-Pacific region as it also aims to turn the international system in a way that suits PRC's interests and authoritarian preferences.

