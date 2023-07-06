‘Vote bank politics’: India condemns Canadian PM Trudeau's comments on ‘freedom of expression’ and ‘terrorism’

India has responded strongly to comments made by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau regarding "freedom of expression" and allegations that his government is hesitant to take action against pro-Khalistan gatherings and terrorists in Canada.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson on Thursday said that they condemn Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's remarks and have raised the issue with the Canadian government, reported PTI.

The MEA’ stance came after Trudeau said that Canada has always taken "serious action" against terrorism and it will continue to do so as he asserted that it is "wrong" to believe his government is soft on Khalistan supporters and terrorists in the country.

"We have an extremely diverse country and freedom of expression is something that we have but we will always make sure that we are pushing back against violence and extremism in all its forms," Trudeau said while responding to a question during a press conference.

"They are wrong. Canada has always taken extremely seriously violence and threats of violence. We have always taken serious action against terrorism and we always will," he added.

The MEA emphasised that the matter is not about freedom of expression but rather its misuse to advocate violence, promote separatism, and legitimise terrorism.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's comments come in the midst of escalating tensions between India and Canada. This follows India's summoning of the Canadian envoy in New Delhi earlier this week, accompanied by the issuance of a demarche, in response to the growing activities of pro-Khalistani groups in Canada.

Trudeau's remarks also coincided with the upcoming pro-Khalistan rally scheduled to take place outside the Indian High Commission in Ottawa on July 8.

The Canadian Prime Minister also referred to statements made by India's Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar, who highlighted the negative impact of "radical, extremist" ideologies on bilateral relations.

Jaishankar had previously criticised the Canadian government's lack of action against pro-Khalistan protests and stated that responses seemed to be driven by vote bank politics rather than addressing the issue effectively. He acknowledged that the Khalistani issue has had an impact on India-Canada ties and called for clarity in Canada's approach.

In response to planned pro-Khalistan activities, India formally warned Canada and requested strong measures to prevent protesters from vandalising Indian missions, consulates, or desecrating the Indian flag.

These concerns were heightened after "Kill India" posters, featuring the photographs of India's High Commissioner to Ottawa and Consul Generals in Toronto and Vancouver, were spotted in certain locations in Canada. The UK's Foreign Secretary, James Cleverly, also condemned any attacks on Indian missions in the UK, emphasising the importance of the safety of High Commission staff.

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly released a statement on Tuesday, deeming the "promotional material" circulating prior to the Khalistan rally as unacceptable.

In her statement, Joly underscored Canada's commitment to upholding the Vienna Conventions, particularly in ensuring the safety of diplomats. She further emphasised that the actions of a small number of individuals should not be representative of either the entire community or Canada as a whole.

The issue of pro-Khalistan activities and the alleged reluctance of the Canadian government to take action against them has strained India-Canada relations. India's strong response and the subsequent diplomatic engagement aim to address these concerns and seek clarity on Canada's stance in dealing with such activities and terrorism.

