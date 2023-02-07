Watch: Buildings collapse in Turkey after powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake strikes

More than 4,300 people were killed after a major 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck Turkey and Syria on Monday. Several videos shared on social media showed multiple collapsed buildings with terrified locals huddling on the streets.

In one such video shared on Twitter, an entire multi-storey building collapsed in Turkey after the massive earthquake.

A video by news agency BNO News showed a building collapse during the earthquake in Diyarbakir, Turkey. It also posted another video which showed multiple apartments collapsed after the powerful earthquake in Southern Turkey.

As per the US Geological Survey, the 7.8 magnitude tremor struck at 04:17 local time (01:17 GMT) at a depth of 17.9 km (11 miles) near the city of Gaziantep.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Twitter that "search and rescue teams were immediately dispatched" to the areas hit by the quake.

“We hope that we will get through this disaster together as soon as possible and with the least damage,” he added further.

Meanwhile, India has dispatched the first consignment of earthquake relief material along with National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) search and rescue teams, specially trained dog squads, medical supplies, drilling machines, and other necessary equipment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed his condolences and offered all possible assistance to cope with the tragedy.

"Anguished by the loss of lives and damage of property due to the Earthquake in Turkey. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. India stands in solidarity with the people of Turkey and is ready to offer all possible assistance to cope with this tragedy," the Prime Minister tweeted.

The 7.8 magnitude earthquake is tied as the strongest the country has experienced in more than 100 years of records, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

It was Turkey's most severe quake since 1999 where more than 17,000 people were killed. Turkey lies in one of the world's most active earthquake zones.

