WATCH: Gunmen storm Ecuador TV station's broadcast, kidnap everyone live; video goes viral

In a shocking event, a group of masked gunmen on Tuesday hijacked a live broadcast by Ecuador-based television station TC. Moments before the live broadcast ended, miscreants wearing balaclavas and armed with large guns, forced the TV station staff to lie and sit on the floor.

The miscreants were also heard saying "Let the police go" and "tell them them we have bombs" in the viral video. Spanish news outlet Alerta Mundial shared a video of the incident on X formerly Twitter and wrote: "URGENT: Criminals broke into TC Television and kidnapped everyone live and direct in Guayaquil, Ecaudor."

🇪🇨 | URGENTE: Delincuentes irrumpieron en TC Televisión y secuestran a todos en vivo y directo en Guayaquil, Ecuador. pic.twitter.com/ob1yleusOc — Alerta Mundial (@AlertaMundoNews) January 9, 2024

The national police confirmed on social media that specialised units were dispatched to the location. Another video of the incident, that went viral on X, reportedly showed the group of gunmen celebrating and flashing their gang symbols moments before being arrested by the Ecuadorian police.

Investor Collin Rugg shared the 15-second-long video and wrote: "JUST IN: The 13 thugs who took hostages on a live television broadcast in Ecuador have been arrested and will reportedly be charged with terrorism. Here are the 13 clowns celebrating and flashing their gang signs for the cameras just moments before being arrest. Life comes at you fast."

JUST IN: The 13 thugs who took hostages on a live television broadcast in Ecuador have been arrested and will reportedly be charged with terrorism.



Here are the 13 clowns celebrating and flashing their gang signs for the cameras just moments before being arrested.



Life comes… pic.twitter.com/PR9GChrfTe — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 10, 2024

The incident took place after the kidnapping of at least seven police officers and a series of explosions. Blasts were reported in areas like Esmeraldas and Los Rios provinces, and in the cities of Cuenca, Guayaquil, Loja, and Machala.

The reason behind the blast is unknown and no one has claimed any responsibility so far, news agency Reuters reported. This prompted Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa to declared a 60-day state of emergency, which comprises military patrols and a national nighttime curfew.

He also issued a decree declaring 22 gangs as terrorist organisations, including Los Choneros, and instructed the armed forces to neutralise them. The declaration proclaiming 22 gangs as terrorist organisations came out after the suspected escape of Adolfo Macias, leader of the Los Choneros criminal gang, from prison, and other prison incidents.

