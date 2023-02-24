WATCH: ‘Hamen Modi mil jaaye bas,’ says Pakistani citizen in viral video as nation spirals into economic mayhem 

KEY HIGHLIGHTS:

A Pakistani citizen said in a now-viral video that the state of affairs in his country would have been much better had Narendra Modi been the head of government

The citizen stated Indians are getting essential food items at affordable rates

Pakistan government has introduced a series of austerity measures to tide over the economic crisis

As Pakistan’s economy spirals into mayhem and the Shehbaz Sharif-led PDM government is introducing a series of austerity measures, a video featuring the popular Pakistani Youtuber Sana Amjad and a fellow Pakistani has gone viral on the Internet. In this video, the Pakistani citizen can be heard saying the cash-strapped nation could have brought goods at reasonable prices had Prime Minister Narendra Modi been at the helm of affairs.

The citizen said that Pakistanis don’t want the likes of Nawaz Sharif, Benazir Bhutto, Imran Khan or even the late General Pervez Musharraf to lead the country while adding that Prime Minister Modi is a great man. The Pakistani youngster added that Modi can deal with all the mischievous elements in the country. The gentleman also stated that India is the fifth largest economy globally whereas Pakistan stands nowhere.

The young Pakistani, who was seemingly frustrated at the state of affairs in his country, was replying to a question by Sana Amjad on why ‘Pakistan se zinda bhago India chale jao’ (Get out of Pakistan alive, even if it means taking shelter in India) slogans were being raised.

"Hamen Modi Mil Jaye bus, Na hamen Nawaz Sharif Chahiye, Na Imran, Na Benazir chahiye, General Musharraf bhi nahi chahiye"



Ek Pakistani ki Khwahish 😉 pic.twitter.com/Wbogbet2KF — Meenakshi Joshi ( मीनाक्षी जोशी ) (@IMinakshiJoshi) February 23, 2023

He told Amjad, “Modi is much better than us, his people respect and follow him so much. If we had Narendra Modi, we wouldn’t need Nawaz Sharif or Benazir or Imran, not even the late Pervez Musharraf. All we want is Prime Minister Modi, as only he can deal with all the mischievous elements in the country. India is currently the fifth biggest economy in the world while we are nowhere.”

He furthermore stated he is ready to live under Modi’s rule and that the Indian head of government is a great man and that Indians are getting tomatoes and chicken at reasonable prices. The youngster lamented, “When you cannot feed your children at night, you start ruing the country you were born in.”

Teary eyed, the young Pakistani said that he prays to the almighty that Modi should be Pakistan’s Prime Minister. He further said that if the partition did not take place in 1947, essential food items would be available at affordable rates and they would be able to feed their children every night.

He said, “I wish Pakistan wasn’t separated from India. We would then be purchasing tomatoes at PKR 20 per kg, chicken at PKR 150 per kg, and petrol at PKR 50 per litre.” The youngster said it is unfortunate that even though Pakistan became an Islamic nation, the Pakistani society could not establish Islam in the country.

Towards the end, he stated Pakistanis should stop comparing themselves with India as there is no comparison between the two countries.

Meanwhile, Narendra Modi’s Pakistani counterpart Shehbaz Sharif announced several austerity measures on Wednesday amid exacerbating economic situation. Sharif said these measures would save PKR 200 billion annually. Sharif’s special advisers and all PDM ministers have decided to forego their salary and they would pay for their telephone, electricity, water and gas bills. Besides this, luxury cars owned by Cabinet members will also be auctioned and ministers will be provided one car for security.

The Sharif government may also limit the secret service funds and discretionary grants to the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and Intelligence Bureau (IB). Pakistan has also reportedly cut food supply to the army mess.

