WATCH: Two navy helicopters collide mid-air in Malaysia; 10 reported dead

The Royal Malaysian Navy has confirmed the death of 10 people who died in a tragic accident that occurred during a rehearsal for a parade, as two helicopters collided in mid-air on Tuesday.
All the 10 people aboard the aircraft involved in the accident were crew members. The navy said that the accident took place at the Lumut naval base, located in the western Malaysian state of Perak, around 9:30 am local time.
According to the Royal Malaysian Navy, all victims were confirmed dead at the scene. They were later sent to the Lumut Army Base hospital for identification.
One of the helicopters with seven people on board was a HOM M503-3, which reportedly crashed onto a running track. The second helicopter, a Fennec M502-6, was carrying the other three victims. The BBC reported that it crashed into a swimming pool nearby after the collision.
