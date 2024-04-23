WATCH: Two navy helicopters collide mid-air in Malaysia; 10 reported dead

The Royal Malaysian Navy has confirmed the death of 10 people who died in a tragic accident that occurred during a rehearsal for a parade, as two helicopters collided in mid-air on Tuesday.

All the 10 people aboard the aircraft involved in the accident were crew members. The navy said that the accident took place at the Lumut naval base, located in the western Malaysian state of Perak, around 9:30 am local time.

Related Articles

According to the Royal Malaysian Navy, all victims were confirmed dead at the scene. They were later sent to the Lumut Army Base hospital for identification.

Watch the video here:

Two helicopters in Malaysia collided during a rehearsal for a Royal Malaysian Navy parade, resulting in the deaths of all 10 crew members aboard. The accident occurred at the Lumut naval base in Perak.



Read more - https://t.co/OvjZ1Qbrqo#Malaysia #Helicopters… pic.twitter.com/8gm7k8dgBE — IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) April 23, 2024



One of the helicopters with seven people on board was a HOM M503-3, which reportedly crashed onto a running track. The second helicopter, a Fennec M502-6, was carrying the other three victims. The BBC reported that it crashed into a swimming pool nearby after the collision.

(with inputs from agencies)