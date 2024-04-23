scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
World
WATCH: Two navy helicopters collide mid-air in Malaysia; 10 reported dead

Feedback

WATCH: Two navy helicopters collide mid-air in Malaysia; 10 reported dead

All the 10 people aboard the aircraft involved in the accident were crew members. The navy said that the accident took place at the Lumut naval base, located in the western Malaysian state of Perak, around 9:30 am local time.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Helicopter Crash In Malaysia Helicopter Crash In Malaysia

The Royal Malaysian Navy has confirmed the death of 10 people who died in a tragic accident that occurred during a rehearsal for a parade, as two helicopters collided in mid-air on Tuesday.

All the 10 people aboard the aircraft involved in the accident were crew members. The navy said that the accident took place at the Lumut naval base, located in the western Malaysian state of Perak, around 9:30 am local time.

Related Articles

According to the Royal Malaysian Navy, all victims were confirmed dead at the scene. They were later sent to the Lumut Army Base hospital for identification.

Watch the video here:


One of the helicopters with seven people on board was a HOM M503-3, which reportedly crashed onto a running track. The second helicopter, a Fennec M502-6, was carrying the other three victims. The BBC reported that it crashed into a swimming pool nearby after the collision.

(with inputs from agencies)

Published on: Apr 23, 2024, 10:34 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement