WATCH: Ukrainian MP punches Russian official at Turkey summit

A Ukrainian Member of Parliament punched a member of the Russian team who had pulled down, or rather snatched, the Ukrainian flag at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC) in Turkey. Tensions between the two warring nations are at an all-time high after the Kremlin citadel was under attack by drones that Russia alleges was Ukraine’s job under the orders of the US. Both the US and Ukraine have denied any involvement.

At the Turkey summit, Ukrainian MP Oleksandr Marikovski unfurled the national flag behind Olga Timofeeva, a member of the Russian delegation who was being interviewed. In the video that has since gone viral, one can see a Russian team member Valery Stavitsky then rushing towards the MP, and snatching the Ukrainian flag from him.

An angry Marikovski then moves towards Stavitsky and punches him before the scuffle is broken by other people present at the summit. The Russian delegate then can be seen taking the flag away from Stavitsky forcibly in the video that was shared by Kyiv Post's special correspondent, Jason Jay Smart.

Russia accused Ukraine of a failed attempt to assassinate President Valdimir Putin in a drone attack on the Kremlin citadel on Wednesday. Two unmanned aerial vehicles were aimed at Kremlin, but no injuries or damage were reported. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that Kyiv had nothing to do with the attack. Meanwhile, Moscow threatened to retaliate for the attack.

Russia on Thursday said that the US was behind the drone attack on the Kremlin. The White House dismissed Russian "lies" as a ‘ludicrous claim’ and said that there still was no conclusive evidence as to the authenticity of a video showing the alleged drone attack.

Kremlin then responded to UK and Ukraine’s denial and said it was ‘absolutely ridiculous’ for the nations to disown the incident.

