Russia claims Ukraine attacked Kremlin with drones in bid to kill Putin

Russia on Wednesday claimed that Ukraine attempted to hit Russian President Vladimir Putin using two Ukrainian drones - a development that could escalate the conflict further between Moscow and Kyiv. Moscow said Kyiv attempted a drone strike on the Kremlin with the aim of killing President Putin. But Putin wasn't in Kremlin at the time of the drone attack, Moscow said in a statement.

Big news!

Reports

Russia says Ukraine attacked with drones the Kremlin residence of President Putin, adds president not injured, 2 drones targeting Kremlin shot down.



Kremlin says Kyiv attempted an assassination of Putin



(Video via social media) pic.twitter.com/B0SsuSBHNa — Geeta Mohan گیتا موہن गीता मोहन (@Geeta_Mohan) May 3, 2023

The drones were disabled and crashed in the Kremlin without causing injuries or damage, the Kremlin said, adding Putin was unharmed. "We view these actions as a planned terrorist act and an attempt on the life of the president," it said.

Shortly before this statement, Moscow city authorities issued an order banning the use of drones in the capital, the state-run Tass news service reported on Wednesday.

President Putin's working schedule has not changed and it will continue as usual, representatives said.

The Kremlin noted that Russia reserves the right to take retaliatory measures as it sees fit - it regards this as a terrorist attack. Kyiv is yet to issue any statement on the alleged drone attack on Kremlin.