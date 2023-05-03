scorecardresearch
Russia claims Ukraine attacked Kremlin with drones in bid to kill Putin

Moscow said Kyiv attempted a drone strike on the Kremlin with the aim of killing President Putin.

Russia on Wednesday claimed that Ukraine attempted to hit Russian President Vladimir Putin using two Ukrainian drones - a development that could escalate the conflict further between Moscow and Kyiv. Moscow said Kyiv attempted a drone strike on the Kremlin with the aim of killing President Putin. But Putin wasn't in Kremlin at the time of the drone attack, Moscow said in a statement.  

The drones were disabled and crashed in the Kremlin without causing injuries or damage, the Kremlin said, adding Putin was unharmed. "We view these actions as a planned terrorist act and an attempt on the life of the president," it said.

Shortly before this statement, Moscow city authorities issued an order banning the use of drones in the capital, the state-run Tass news service reported on Wednesday.

President Putin's working schedule has not changed and it will continue as usual, representatives said.

The Kremlin noted that Russia reserves the right to take retaliatory measures as it sees fit - it regards this as a terrorist attack. Kyiv is yet to issue any statement on the alleged drone attack on Kremlin.

Published on: May 03, 2023, 5:24 PM IST
