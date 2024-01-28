WATCH: Violent scuffles break out in Maldives Parliament, proceedings halted

The Maldives Parliament on Sunday descended into turmoil as members of the government and opposition parties clashed violently. The chaos was sparked by a key vote on parliamentary approval for President Mohamed Muizzu's government. Government MPs from the Progressive Party of Maldives (PPM) and the People's National Congress (PNC) disrupted the proceedings, leading to physical altercations with opposition MPs.

Viral videos circulated online, shared by Adhadhu, a local Maldivian news outlet, depicting chaos within the Parliament. The widely circulated clips captured MPs exchanging kicks and blows, with some members forcefully pulling each other down from the podium.

*Viewer discretion advised*



Parliament proceedings have been disrupted after clashes between PPM/PNC MPs and opposition MPs. pic.twitter.com/vhvfCBgQ1s — Adhadhu (@AdhadhuMV) January 28, 2024

The conflict escalated when MDP MP Isa and PNC MP Abdullah Shaheem Abdul Hakeem engaged in a fight, an incident that was captured in dramatic visuals that later circulated on social media.

The disruption was characterized by MPs tackling each other on the floor of the chamber, with one parliamentarian having their hair pulled and another blowing a trumpet-like instrument to interrupt the Speaker.

Accusations from some MDP MPs suggest that property in the House was damaged during the scuffle.

This display of disorder comes at a time when two opposition parties have criticized the current regime for its strong anti-India stance. The unrest in the legislative body reflects deeper political tensions within the country, where global warming and rising sea levels pose significant threats, and the political landscape has been marked by the recent defeat of former president Ibrahim Mohamed Solih in the 2023 presidential election.

The People's Majlis, the unicameral legislative body of the Maldives, is composed of 87 members elected under first-past-the-post voting. It holds the authority to enact, amend, and revise laws as outlined in the Constitution of the Maldives.

