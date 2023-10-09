‘We also spoke about India…’: Justin Trudeau brings up ‘rule of law’ amid Israel-Hamas conflict

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who has said that he does not want to escalate matters with India, has done quite the opposite. He brought India up during a discussion on the Israel-Hamas conflict. Trudeau posted on X, formerly Twitter, that he spoke to UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan about the Israel-Hamas war and also spoke about India.

“On the phone today, His Highness @MohamedBinZayed and I spoke about the current situation in Israel. We expressed our deep concern and discussed the need to protect civilian life. We also spoke about India and the importance of upholding – and respecting – the rule of law,” he said.

On the phone today, His Highness @MohamedBinZayed and I spoke about the current situation in Israel. We expressed our deep concern and discussed the need to protect civilian life. We also spoke about India and the importance of upholding – and respecting – the rule of law. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 8, 2023

His followers were quick to point out that his post comes after he repeated on a couple of occasions that he does not wish to escalate matters with India. Some even questioned if he was “complaining” about India to UAE, while some pointed out that Trudeau was trying to “drag his personal interests into a very serious international matter”.

This post is as starkly selfish as the rest of your policies - essentially trying to drag your personal interest into a very serious international matter!



And ambiguous terms like "civilian life" do not serve any purpose at a time like this. Hv the courage to pick a side!… — 🇮🇳🚩Geetanjali 🇮🇳🚩 (@_ankahi) October 8, 2023

And you said you don’t want to escalate! Your words and actions clearly don’t match, ever! — Sriparna Pathak (@Sriparnapathak) October 8, 2023

So many of these calls are pointless. Less words, more action. — Brandon Smith (@BLSmith2112) October 9, 2023

justin trudeau will do all the things in the world except weeding out khal!stani terrorists from canada 🤡 — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) October 9, 2023

You spoke to UAE about India?



Interesting. Campaigning for support? — Kirk Lubimov (@KirkLubimov) October 8, 2023

Are you complaining about India to UAE ?



Or do you promise to uphold & respect the rule of law of other nations & hand over the law breakers?



Btw, you took action on your truckers, but think that separatists talking about dividing India & having referendum on it, targeting… pic.twitter.com/lJxTQqBzUM — PallaviCT (@pallavict) October 8, 2023

Basically you wanted to complain about India nd used Israel as an excuse to make the call,really Justin bro you are too much. — Lotus 🪷🇮🇳 (@LotusBharat) October 8, 2023

Trudeau’s post comes amid the lowest point in India-Canada relations, following his accusations that Indian agents were involved in the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. India had called the accusations ‘absurd’ and ‘motivated’. India has been, for long, unhappy with Canada’s handling of Khalistani activists and their attacks. The Indian government said that despite India’s concerns, Canada never took any action to curb the Khalistani activities.

The diplomatic row escalated, and India retaliated by suspending visa services to Canadians as well as expelling a Canadian diplomat. New Delhi also reportedly asked Ottawa to reduce its diplomatic staff.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that India has asked Canada to reduce diplomatic staff considering “their continuing interference in our (India’s) internal affairs” and as India seeks parity in the respective diplomatic presence.

Also read: Iran helped Hamas plan Israel attack, claims report; Iran UN mission denies

Also read: Music festival turns horrific in Israel as Hamas kills 260; videos of partygoers escaping go viral

Also read: Israel-Hamas war: Sell OMC shares; prefer Cyient DLM, says InCred Equities