‘We will wait to see the results’: US on India’s probe into plot to kill Khalistani separatist

The United States said that it will wait to see the results of India’s investigations into its allegations that an Indian individual was involved in the foiled murder attempt on a Khalistani separatist on US soil. While the US has not named the separatist, it is believed to be Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller, in a briefing, told reporters, “I wouldn't comment on the underlying substance because it is an ongoing law enforcement matter and it would be inappropriate for me to do so when the DOJ (US Department of Justice) is presenting a case in court. I also made clear that we have noted at the most senior levels of this government, the Secretary of State has raised this directly with his foreign counterpart that we take this issue very seriously. They told us they would conduct an investigation. They have publicly announced an investigation and now we'll wait to see the results of the investigation. It's something we take very seriously."

This statement comes after the Department of Justice linked an Indian official to a man charged with conspiring to kill Pannun.

According to the US government, a 52-year-old Indian national, Nikhil Gupta, worked together with an Indian government employee, codenamed ‘CC-1’, to assassinate a “political activist” with US citizenship, residing in New York City. The Justice Department said that CC-1 is an Indian government agency employee, who had described himself as a “senior field officer” with responsibilities in “security management” and “intelligence”. He had previously served in the Central Reserve Police Force, it said.

In response to the allegations, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said: "As we have said earlier, during the course of discussion with the US on the bilateral security cooperation, the US side shared some inputs pertaining to the nexus between organised criminals, gun runners and terrorists. We take such inputs very seriously and a high-level enquiry committee has been established to look into all aspects of the matter. Necessary follow-up action will be taken on the findings of the committee. We cannot share any further information regarding such security matters." The MEA said that it will set up a high-level committee to look into the allegations.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken appreciated India’s announcement to launch a probe into the matter stating, "The government announced today that it was conducting an investigation, and that's good and appropriate, and we look forward to seeing the results.”

Miller said that the US has also urged India to cooperate with Canada that has levelled similar allegations. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that Indian agents were involved in the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a claim India dismissed as “absurd” and “motivated”.

