'Wear mask at airports': Singapore issues travel advisory as Covid cases surge due to JN.1

Singapore recorded a sharp rise in Covid cases to 56,043 in the first week of December, prompting the authorities to issue a travel advisory for travellers. The island country saw a jump of about 24,000 cases from December 3 and 9 compared to 32,035 reported in the previous week. The average daily Covid hospitalisations also rose to 350 from 225 the week before, and the average daily Intensive Care Unit (ICU) cases increased to nine cases compared to four cases in the previous week, Singapore's Ministry of Health said in its latest update.

According to the ministry, the vast majority of new cases are due to JN.1 variant, a sublineage of BA.2.86. However, it said that based on the available international and local data, there was currently no clear indication that BA.2.86 or JN.1 were more transmissible or caused more severe disease than other circulating variants.

In the wake of rising cases, the authorities in Singapore have urged the public to "exercise personal and social responsibility". They have asked individuals who are unwell with acute respiratory infection symptoms to stay at home until symptoms resolve and avoid contact with others. "If they have to come into contact while unwell, they need to exercise social responsibility by wearing a mask, minimising their social interactions, and avoiding crowded places."

"MOH (Ministry of Health) also strongly encourages the public to wear a mask in crowded places even if they are not sick, especially in indoor settings, or when visiting or interacting with vulnerable persons," the ministry said. "Travellers should adopt the relevant travel precautions, such as wearing a mask at the airport, purchasing travel insurance, and avoiding crowded areas with poor ventilation."

The ministry has also asked travellers to check travel advisory before visiting Singapore.

Health advisory for travellers visiting Singapore

- Visit your doctor 4-6 weeks before your trip for a travel health risk assessment, including advice on vaccinations required or prophylaxis recommended before travel.

- Please take note of our yellow fever vaccination requirement to enter Singapore if you will be travelling to a country at risk for yellow fever.

- Check and be aware of the health situation and entry requirements for your destination country. Some countries may require proof of vaccination for diseases such as yellow fever, meningococcal etc, before you are allowed entry.

- Wear a mask and seek medical attention promptly if you become unwell or develop respiratory symptoms such as a cough or runny nose, and inform the doctor of your travel history.

Meanwhile, in India, Kerala has reported a case of JN.1 strain of coronavirus. Kerala Health Minister Veena George said the case was detected in Indians when they were tested at the Singapore airport.

"It is existing in other parts of India. Kerala has detected it. As Kerala's health system is so good, we could detect it through genomic sequencing. No need to worry. We are keenly monitoring the situation. But we should be alert. People with comorbidities should be taken care of," she said while speaking to news agency ANI.