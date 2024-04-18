WHO Raises alarm over the spread of H5N1 Bird Flu to mammals, warns of potential human transmission

The World Health Organization (WHO) expressed deep concern on Thursday regarding the increasing transmission of H5N1 bird flu to other species, including humans.

During a press briefing in Geneva, Jeremy Farrar, WHO's chief scientist, emphasised the severity of the situation, labelling it "an enormous concern."

The current bird flu outbreak, which originated in 2020, has now affected not only ducks and chickens but also cows and goats, which is why the flu has been described as "a global zoonotic animal pandemic."

Farrar highlighted the potential risk of the virus evolving to infect humans and gaining the ability for human-to-human transmission. Although there is no evidence of human-to-human spread yet, the mortality rate among those infected through contact with animals remains alarmingly high.

Over the past 15 months, WHO has documented 889 human cases across 23 countries, resulting in 463 deaths, equating to a worrisome mortality rate of 52 percent.

The emergence of the highly pathogenic avian influenza in cattle, detected in eight US states, marks a concerning development. Farrar cautioned that as the virus penetrates mammalian populations, the risk to humans escalates, emphasising that "this virus is just looking for new, novel hosts."

An H5N1 flu epidemic has been confirmed in two locations in Kerala's Alappuzha district. Officials verified the presence of H5N1 avian influenza in ducks raised in ward 1 of Edathva Grama Panchayat and ward 3 of Cheruthana Grama Panchayat. The infection was verified when samples of ducks with avian flu symptoms were sent to a Bhopal lab for testing, Hindustan Times reported.

