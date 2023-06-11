Will 700 Indian students be deported from Canada? Here's what we know so far  

The Canadian government on Saturday decided to postpone deportation of 700 Indian students. This comes as a respite for Indian students, mostly from Punjab, who were threatened with deportation after being duped by unscrupulous education consultants back home to enter Canada with “fraudulent college admission letters”. The Justin Trudeau government’s action comes days after India took up the matter with the authorities concerned in New Delhi and Ottawa.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar took up the matter with his Canadian counterpart. Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (East) also raised the issue during his Canada visit in April. As per MEA sources: "It was also pointed out that there were gaps in the Canadian system and a lack of diligence, owing to which the students were granted visa, and also allowed to enter Canada”.

The Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) directed these students to leave the country by June after the authorities found the offer letter based on which he entered Canada on a study permit six years ago was fake. The students are facing deportation threats on grounds of “fake college admission letters”. Hundreds of Indian students have been protesting in Canada stating that their immigration consultation agency cheated on them. The students also said they have been provided with false documents.

Indian students stuck in Canada: Here’s what we know so far

1. India has welcomed Canada’s “humane approach” in the matter as they considered the perspective of the protesting students.

2. Most of these students went to Canada during 2017-19. Some of them obtained work permits after completing studies whereas others continue to study in the country.

3. Students are facing deportation threats under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act (IRPA). They said they are being victimized for the frauds committed by visa agents.

4. Many students have also sought a judicial review to challenge the removal orders under the IRPA by a federal court.

5. Investigations have unearthed that the false offer letters were issued by Jalandhar-based Education Migration Services, run by Brijesh Mishra. Mishra has been identified as a prime accused in the case and is on the run ever since the scam came to light in March 2023.

6. As per initial probe, Mishra allegedly charged in the range of Rs 14 lakh to Rs 16 lakh from each student who applied for a study visa to Canada.

7. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney said with the cooperation of the Indian High Commission, the Canadian government has decided to hold the deportation of 700 Indian students temporarily. Sahney is also the International President of the World Punjabi Organisation.

8. Sahney said these students are victims of fraud as unauthorised agents issued fake admission letters and receipts of payments. He added visas were also applied without any checks and that the immigration department allowed the students to enter Canada.

9. Punjab NRI Affairs Minister Kuldip Singh Dhaliwal also wrote letters to the Indian High Commissioner to Canada Sanjay Kumar Verma and Canada High Commissioner to India Cameron Mackey.

10. Punjab NRI Affairs Minister Kuldip Singh Dhaliwal said the 700 Indian students facing deportation threats completed their degree courses from institutions other than those mentioned on their offer letters.

11. "We are in touch with the parents of the students who were told by the agents that the institutions quoted in the offer letters have been closed due to some reason and their admissions were being arranged in other institutions," Dhaliwal told India Today.

