'Would never know who they are': Twilight actor Michael Sheen pays debt worth £1 million of 900 laid-off Tata Steel workers

Hollywood actor Michael Sheen has paid off £1 million in debt for 900 people impacted by Tata Steel’s blast furnace closure in Port Talbot, South Wales, which left 2,800 workers jobless five months ago.

The actor, known for his roles in Amadeus, Twilight, and A Very Royal Scandal, among others, launched a debt acquisition initiative, personally investing £100,000 to buy and cancel debts instead of profiting from them. "I had no idea how this bizarre system worked, but it seemed like a good thing to do," Sheen admitted, emphasizing that he did not have money to "throw around" but wanted the effort to be effective.

The idea took root after an emotional encounter with a café worker in Port Talbot, who told Sheen about steelworkers in tears after losing their jobs. "It really hits home," he said. "I just thought—anything I can do to help."

Remarkably, Sheen does not know the identities of those he has helped, only their locations and the types of debts they carried. "I would never know who they are, I still don’t know who they are," he shared. He added that due to the "stigma" around discussing money, some people might not realise their debts have been paid off and urged them to check their accounts.

His efforts are part of a new Channel 4 documentary, Michael Sheen’s Secret Million Pound Giveaway, exposing how financial institutions profit from vulnerable people. The debt market allows companies to buy unpaid loans at discounted rates, while borrowers remain liable for the full amount. Sheen used this loophole to erase debts rather than benefit from them.

A long-time advocate for social causes, Sheen declared himself a "not-for-profit" actor in 2021, dedicating his earnings to meaningful initiatives. His latest act of generosity reinforces his commitment to helping communities in need.