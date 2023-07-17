'You deserve it' says Novak Djokovic as opponent Carlos Alcaraz claims his first Wimbledon title

On Sunday, Carlos Alcaraz achieved a significant victory by defeating Novak Djokovic, who is a seven-time champion, at Wimbledon. This win shattered Djokovic's dream of securing a record- equaling 24th Grand Slam crown. World number one Alcaraz recovered from dropping the first set and saving a set point in the second to win 1-6, 7-6 (8/6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 after four hours and 42 minutes on Centre Court. This triumph marked Alcaraz's second major win, following his previous success at the US Open last year. At the age of 20, he also became the third youngest men's champion in Wimbledon's history.

“You inspire me a lot," Alcaraz told Djokovic after becoming the third Spanish player to claim the Wimbledon title, joining Manuel Santana in 1966 and Rafael Nadal in 2008 and 2010

"I started playing tennis watching you. Since I was born you were already winning tournaments. It is amazing," he added with a smile after firing 66 winners past the Serb, off-setting his 45 unforced errors.

"I fall in love with grass right now. It's amazing."

Rafael Nadal expressed his admiration for Alcaraz on Twitter, commending him for bringing tremendous happiness to Spanish tennis and encouraging him to enjoy the present moment.

He wrote: “Congratulations Carlos Alcaraz . You have given us immense joy today and I am sure that our pioneer in Spanish tennis, Manolo Santana, has also been cheering wherever he is, such as Wimbledon whom you have joined today. A very strong hug and enjoy the moment, Champion!!!(sic)”

Enhorabuena @carlosalcaraz . Nos has dado una alegría inmensa hoy y seguro que nuestro pionero en el tenis español, Manolo Santana, también ha estado animando allá dónde esté como de Wimbledon al que hoy te has unido.

Djokovic was playing in his ninth final at Wimbledon and 35th at the majors, while for Alcaraz it was just a second in the Slams following his US Open triumph.

"What a quality at the end of the match when you had to serve it out," said Djokovic, who had been chasing a fifth successive Wimbledon crown.

"You deserve it", he further added.

“You came up with some big plays in the big situation and you absolutely deserve it. Amazing. As for me, you never like to lose matches like these but I guess when all the emotions are settled, I'll have to be very grateful."

The outcome of the match will inevitably trigger intense speculation about the emergence of a new generation as 36-year-old Djokovic carries the mantle of the 'Big Three', now that Roger Federer has retired and Rafael Nadal is potentially sidelined.

Djokovic, who had already won the Australian Open and the French Open, had set his sights on several significant milestones at Wimbledon. His goals included equaling Roger Federer's record of eight Wimbledon titles, matching Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 Grand Slam titles, and becoming the oldest men's champion in the history of the All England Club.