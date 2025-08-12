Casio India launches locally manufactured watches to strengthen market presence

Casio India, a subsidiary of Japan’s Casio Computer Co. Ltd., has announced the sale of its first locally manufactured watch models in India. The move is part of a broader strategy to deepen the brand’s presence in the country, align with national manufacturing goals, and respond more effectively to Indian consumer preferences.

The company is producing 28 specially curated models in India, blending its globally trusted Japanese craftsmanship with the strengths of the domestic manufacturing ecosystem. The locally made watches went on sale at the end of July, with promotional campaigns planned for the upcoming festive season.

Commenting on the initiative, Takuto Kimura, Managing Director of Casio India, said, "India has always been a priority market for Casio, and we continue to see immense potential for growth here. By manufacturing locally, we are better equipped to design and deliver products that truly resonate with the Indian mindset and lifestyle. This move allows us to be more agile in responding to consumer needs, while also ensuring that the watches we offer are more aligned with local tastes and expectations. Local manufacturing is not just a strategic step—it’s a consumer-first approach that reflects our deep commitment to the Indian market.

Casio has been present in India since 1996, earning a reputation for innovation, reliability, and style. The company says the decision to manufacture locally will create a more sustainable and efficient supply chain, while enabling quicker responses to evolving fashion and functional trends.