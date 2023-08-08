Essilor introduces AI-powered progressive lens

French eyewear company Essilor has introduced an innovative eye-responsive progressive lens powered by behavioural artificial intelligence (AI) called the Varilux XR Series. The innovation, the company said, aims to transform the visual experience for millions, setting new benchmarks in clarity, comfort, and adaptability.

EssilorLuxottica’s scientists have integrated AI with consumer lifestyles for Varilux XR Series, designed to enhance overall vision. Human eyes move 100,000 times a day to process all the visual information we are exposed to. Researchers from Essilor studied over 6,500 consumers to enrich their understanding of progressive addition lens wearers’ lifestyles and visual challenges; gathering over 1 million data points to develop a breakthrough behavioural modelling system that predicts how these individuals will look at objects around them.

The Varilux XR Series, the company said, is currently available at major optical stores across India, with prices starting at Rs 32,500. “The power of artificial intelligence lies in the quantity, quality and variety of data and the way they are analyzed. The insights we established from data collected from customer orders, real life wearer tests, in store measurements and physiological models are exclusive to Essilor. Thanks to the digital twinning technology, we can now establish a visual behaviour profile for every single prescription and provide the first eye-responsive lens that respects the natural behaviour of the eye,” said Dr. Norbert Gorny, Co-chief Operating Officer at EssilorLuxottica.

Engineered with XR-motion technology, the Varilux XR Series optimizes binocular vision, providing instantaneous clarity even during motion. Wearers can expect up to 49% more vision volume compared to its predecessor, said the company in a statement. The lens is also equipped with Crizal technology, acting as an invisible shield to protect both eyes and lens.

The Varilux XR Series is designed with environmental consciousness in mind, from its engineering to its packaging, the company said. ”The lens has been engineered with XR-motion technology to improve the binocular vision, delivering instant clarity even in motion to meet the changing visual needs for the lens wearer,” said Narasimhan Narayanan, Country Head, EssilorLuxottica South Asia.