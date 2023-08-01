Fashion guru Deepa Chikarmane's brand 'Encrustd' goes exclusive with AJIO

On August 1, AJIO announced that ‘Encrustd’, the brainchild of renowned fashion guru Deepa Chikarmane, will now be exclusively available on their platform.

Encrustd combines the beauty of Indian craftsmanship with global glitz and glamour. The brand represents elevated international clothing beautifully designed with the best fabrics and fine craftsmanship.

Drawing from over two decades of experience designing embellished garments for global fashion houses worldwide, Deepa Chikarmane brings her creative collection to India, creating a fashion fusion that will leave you breathless.

In 2015, the brand was born out of Deepa’s vision to make luxury designer clothing accessible at affordable price points.

"Encrustd is not just another fashion brand; it's a force to be reckoned with. Our commitment to craftsmanship sets us apart, ensuring that each piece is meticulously crafted to perfection, blending the finest Indian artistry with the hottest western trends. We believe in empowering individuals to embrace their unique style and make bold statements,” said Deepa Chikarmane, Founder, Encrustd.

Earlier this year, Encrustd unveiled its Mon Soleil Spring ‘23 collection, which combines a fresh take on spring fashion with luxurious, flowy fabrics, hand-crocheted tops and dainty floral prints. With the new season approaching, the brand plans to launch a dazzling new vacation-inspired collection soon.

On the launch, Vineeth Nair, CEO of AJIO, emphasised, “Encrustd embodies modern women - confident, elegant and ready to take on the world with style. The brand is loved by customers for its elevated quality designs and fine craftsmanship that transcends fashion. We’re excited to add Encrustd to AJIO’s wide roster of exclusive brands, raising the style quotient for fashion-conscious Indian women.”