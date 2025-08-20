Louis Vuitton comes up first-ever makeup line with lipsticks, balms, shadows

Louis Vuitton has unveiled its first-ever color cosmetics line, La Beauté Louis Vuitton, a launch more than 170 years in the making. Spearheaded by makeup artist and new cosmetics creative director Dame Pat McGrath, the collection spans 55 LV Rouge lipsticks, 10 LV Baume tinted lip balms, and eight LV Ombres eyeshadow quads, according to the company's official website.

Advertisement

At the heart of the collection is LV Rouge. The range includes 27 satin and 28 matte lipsticks, each infused with shea butter and hyaluronic acid for 12-hour wear. Master perfumer Jacques Cavallier Belletrud added floral notes of mimosa, jasmine, and rose. Shades range from the scarlet red 854 Rouge Louis to the soft sienna rose 203 Rose Odyssée, while 896 Monogram Rouge, a burnished red inspired by Vuitton’s Monogram canvas—stands out as the signature pick.

For those preferring a sheer finish, LV Baume offers glossy tinted balms, also enriched with shea butter and hyaluronic acid. The hero shade, 051 Monogram Touch, reimagines Monogram Rouge as a sheer burgundy brown, underscoring the rising status of lip balms as luxury beauty statements.

Advertisement

Eyeshadows form the third pillar. The LV Ombres quads return eyeshadow to center stage, echoing the fall 2025 runways. Each palette blends plant-derived squalane and camelina flower oil extract for smooth application, with pearly and metallic finishes designed with “light-up technology,” which the brand says maximizes shine.

The refillable packaging, designed by industrial designer Konstantin Grcic in his first beauty collaboration, reinforces the luxury ethos. Lipstick cases, blotting paper holders, and other accessories accompany the launch, alongside Vuitton’s existing perfumes and colognes.

The line comes with a steep price tag. LV Rouge lipsticks and LV Baume balms are priced at $160 each, while LV Ombres eyeshadows retail at $250. Refills cost $69 for lip products and $92 for eyeshadows.

Advertisement

La Beauté Louis Vuitton is rolling out this month across 116 Vuitton stores worldwide and online, with more makeup launches already in the pipeline.