New Balance FuelCell Rebel v5 review: Speed in every stitch

New Balance isn’t playing coy with the FuelCell Rebel v5. From the moment you pull them out of the box, it’s obvious this shoe is built to move fast. The design reads like a blueprint for velocity, with a streamlined mesh upper that feels aerodynamic before you even lace it up. The race-inspired colourblocking isn’t just cosmetic either; it’s a visual cue that you’re stepping into something designed to push ahead of the pack.

I went with the Urgent Red with White and Sea Salt colourway, and it’s as bold as the name suggests. The vivid red pops against the clean white midsole, while the muted Sea Salt accents balance the look, making it feel fast even when standing still.

On foot, the first thing you notice is the weight or rather, the lack of it. At just 227 grams, the Rebel v5 practically disappears once you’re running, letting your stride dictate the pace. The PEBA/EVA foam blend in the midsole hits that sweet spot between soft cushioning and spring-loaded response. It’s a different kind of energy return, snappy but controlled, thanks to New Balance’s FuelCell tech, which genuinely feels like it’s propelling you forward rather than just cushioning the blow.

Compared to the previous version, there’s more foam underfoot, which makes long miles feel easier on the legs. But here’s the real flex: it’s not just a long-distance cruiser. The Rebel v5 thrives when you pick up the pace. That redesigned outsole with more rubber at the forefoot grips the ground with confidence, whether you’re hammering out intervals on the track or sprinting up a city street. The geometry of the midsole subtly rolls you into your next step, making it feel effortless to hold faster paces.

Comfort-wise, the new heel and tongue design are low-key game changers. The heel feels more locked-in, the tongue sits flush without pressure points, and the FantomFit upper wraps the foot with a light, breathable hug. It’s not just supportive, it’s the kind of fit that makes you forget about the shoe entirely so you can focus on the run.

This is a shoe that can be your daily trainer, your speed session go-to, and even your race-day option if you’re chasing PRs without going full carbon plate. It doesn’t try to be everything to everyone, but it nails its lane perfectly: an upbeat, responsive trainer that makes you want to run faster than you planned.

In a market packed with maximalist midsoles and tech gimmicks, the New Balance FuelCell Rebel v5 feels refreshingly dialled in. It’s a fast shoe that’s actually fun to run in, and that’s a rare combination.