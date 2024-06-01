scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
Lifestyle
Fashion
Oris celebrates 120 years with a stealthy Divers Sixty-Five Hölstein Edition

Feedback

Oris celebrates 120 years with a stealthy Divers Sixty-Five Hölstein Edition

The independent Swiss brand marks its 120th anniversary with a sleek, all-black version of its popular Divers Sixty-Five, limited to just 250 pieces.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
ORIS DIVERS HÖLSTEIN EDITION 2024 ORIS DIVERS HÖLSTEIN EDITION 2024

Oris is celebrating its 120th anniversary in style with the release of a special edition Divers Sixty-Five, dubbed the Hölstein Edition 2024. This stealthy timepiece marks a first for the brand, as it's the first Oris watch to be entirely blacked-out, from its DLC-coated steel case and bezel to its blacked-out dial, hands, and rubber strap.

Related Articles

A Modern Twist on a Classic Design

The Oris Divers Sixty-Five Hölstein Edition 2024 retains the vintage charm of the standard model but with a decidedly contemporary edge. The 40mm case is crafted from stainless steel and treated with a durable and scratch-resistant DLC (Diamond-Like Carbon) coating, giving it a sleek, tactical aesthetic. The black dial features Super-LumiNova-filled hands and markers for optimal low-light visibility, while the unidirectional rotating bezel ensures accurate dive time tracking.

Oris Caliber 400 Inside

Powering the Hölstein Edition is Oris's in-house Caliber 400, a highly anti-magnetic automatic movement with an impressive five-day power reserve. This robust and reliable calibre is a testament to Oris's commitment to producing high-quality mechanical watches at accessible prices.

An Anniversary to Remember

The Oris Divers Sixty-Five Hölstein Edition 2024 is a fitting tribute to the brand's 120 years of watchmaking heritage. This special edition watch combines the brand's signature vintage-inspired design with a bold, modern aesthetic, resulting in a timepiece that is both stylish and highly collectable. Like the Hölstein Editions that preceded it, this limited-edition release is sure to be snapped up quickly by Oris enthusiasts and collectors.

Key Details

Brand: Oris

Model: Divers Sixty-Five Hölstein Edition 2024

Diameter: 40mm

Case Material: Black DLC-coated stainless steel

Movement: Oris Caliber 400

Price: CHF 3,900 (~$4,300)

Availability: June 2024, limited to 250 pieces.

Published on: Jun 01, 2024, 10:00 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement