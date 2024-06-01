Oris celebrates 120 years with a stealthy Divers Sixty-Five Hölstein Edition

Oris is celebrating its 120th anniversary in style with the release of a special edition Divers Sixty-Five, dubbed the Hölstein Edition 2024. This stealthy timepiece marks a first for the brand, as it's the first Oris watch to be entirely blacked-out, from its DLC-coated steel case and bezel to its blacked-out dial, hands, and rubber strap.

A Modern Twist on a Classic Design

The Oris Divers Sixty-Five Hölstein Edition 2024 retains the vintage charm of the standard model but with a decidedly contemporary edge. The 40mm case is crafted from stainless steel and treated with a durable and scratch-resistant DLC (Diamond-Like Carbon) coating, giving it a sleek, tactical aesthetic. The black dial features Super-LumiNova-filled hands and markers for optimal low-light visibility, while the unidirectional rotating bezel ensures accurate dive time tracking.

Oris Caliber 400 Inside

Powering the Hölstein Edition is Oris's in-house Caliber 400, a highly anti-magnetic automatic movement with an impressive five-day power reserve. This robust and reliable calibre is a testament to Oris's commitment to producing high-quality mechanical watches at accessible prices.

An Anniversary to Remember

The Oris Divers Sixty-Five Hölstein Edition 2024 is a fitting tribute to the brand's 120 years of watchmaking heritage. This special edition watch combines the brand's signature vintage-inspired design with a bold, modern aesthetic, resulting in a timepiece that is both stylish and highly collectable. Like the Hölstein Editions that preceded it, this limited-edition release is sure to be snapped up quickly by Oris enthusiasts and collectors.

Key Details

Brand: Oris

Model: Divers Sixty-Five Hölstein Edition 2024

Diameter: 40mm

Case Material: Black DLC-coated stainless steel

Movement: Oris Caliber 400

Price: CHF 3,900 (~$4,300)

Availability: June 2024, limited to 250 pieces.