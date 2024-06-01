scorecardresearch
Business Today
Audemars Piguet returns to form with daring [RE]Master02 release

After a four-year hiatus, the [RE]Master collection is back and bolder than ever with a limited-edition timepiece inspired by a rare 1950s design.

AP [RE]MASTER SELFWINDING AP [RE]MASTER SELFWINDING

Audemars Piguet makes a resounding statement with the highly anticipated release of the [RE]Master02, a captivating timepiece that seamlessly blends historical inspiration with contemporary design. This limited-edition watch marks the return of the [RE]Master collection after a four-year silence, signalling a renewed commitment from the brand to exploring its rich heritage beyond the iconic Royal Oak.

A Bold Reimagining of a Rare Classic

The [RE]Master02 takes its cues from the ultra-rare reference 5159BA, a uniquely shaped yellow gold watch produced in extremely limited quantities in the late 1950s. Audemars Piguet has reinterpreted this distinctive design for the modern era, crafting a larger and more robust 41mm case in their newly developed Sand Gold material.

The [RE]Master02’s striking aesthetic is further enhanced by its segmented "Bleu Nuit, Nuage 50" dial, a vibrant blue hue borrowed from the beloved Royal Oak "Jumbo," and finished with a captivating radial satin pattern. The dial's twelve segments are separated by sleek lines of Sand Gold, serving as both hour markers and a harmonious link to the case and hands.

A Movement Fit for a Masterpiece

Powering the [RE]Master02 is the automatic Calibre 7129, a remarkably thin movement renowned for its precision and reliability. This choice of calibre allows the watch to maintain a surprisingly slim profile despite its bold, angular case, showcasing Audemars Piguet’s commitment to both technical excellence and aesthetic refinement.

A Statement of Intent

The [RE]Master02 is more than just a watch, it’s a statement of intent. It signals Audemars Piguet’s willingness to embrace its archives and reinterpret historical designs with a fresh, contemporary perspective. Limited to just 250 pieces worldwide, the [RE]Master02 is sure to be a highly sought-after addition to any serious watch collection.

Key Details

Brand: Audemars Piguet

Model: [RE]Master02

Reference Number: 15240SG.OO.A347CR.01

Diameter: 41mm

Case Material: Sand Gold

Movement: Calibre 7129

Price: $47,200

Availability: Limited Edition of 250 pieces

Published on: Jun 01, 2024, 9:46 PM IST
