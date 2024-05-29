TAG Heuer unveils striking new Monaco Chronograph in deep blue

Swiss watchmaking giant TAG Heuer continues its love affair with speed and style, unveiling a bold new rendition of its iconic Monaco Chronograph. Bathed in a captivating dark blue, the latest addition to the Monaco family pays homage to the collection's rich motorsport heritage.

The TAG Heuer Monaco needs no introduction. Its legendary status was cemented in 1969 when it debuted as the world's first square-cased automatic chronograph. This daring design, complete with a left-hand crown and vibrant blue dial, immediately captured the attention of watch enthusiasts and racing aficionados alike. Its legend was further solidified when Steve McQueen sported the Monaco in the 1971 film "Le Mans," forever linking the timepiece with the glamorous world of motorsports.

This latest iteration of the Monaco Chronograph stays true to the collection's DNA while embracing modernity. The dark blue hue, inspired by the azure waters of the Mediterranean coastline, is a clear nod to the Monaco Grand Prix, one of the world's most prestigious racing events. Touches of vibrant yellow on the hands and hour markers evoke the sparks flying off Formula One cars as they tear through the track, adding a dynamic energy to the design.

The heart of the watch beats with the in-house Calibre Heuer 02 automatic movement, visible through the captivating skeleton dial. This intricate design element provides a glimpse into the mechanical mastery that drives the Monaco Chronograph, boasting an impressive 80-hour power reserve for uninterrupted precision.

Crafted from lightweight and incredibly durable titanium, the 39mm case is built to withstand the rigours of high-speed racing. The watch also features a scratch-resistant DLC coating for ultimate protection. Completing the sporty aesthetic is a comfortable blue calfskin strap with a titanium folding clasp.

TAG Heuer Monaco Chronograph Specifications

Reference: CBL2188.FT6261

Movement:

Calibre Heuer 02 (ref. TH20-00)

Automatic movement

80-hour power reserve

Functions:

Hours, minutes, seconds

Date display

Chronograph: minute counter at 3 o'clock, hour counter at 9 o'clock, running seconds at 6 o'clock

Dial:

Blue sandblasted skeleton dial

White carved indexes with light blue Super-LumiNova®

Rhodium-plated facetted hour and minute hands with light blue Super-LumiNova®

Yellow lacquered central chronograph hand

Rhodium-plated TAG HEUER applied logo

Date window at 6 o'clock with light blue Super-LumiNova®

"SWISS MADE MONACO" printed on dial

Case:

39 mm diameter

Black DLC-coated grade-2 titanium case

Beveled, domed sapphire crystal

Sandblasted black DLC coated grade-2 titanium screwed sapphire caseback

Water resistance: 100 meters (10 bar)

Bracelet:

Embossed blue calfskin & rubber strap

Sandblasted black DLC coated grade-2 titanium folding clasp with double safety push-buttons; TAG Heuer shield

Dimensions:

Lug-to-lug: 47.4 mm

Thickness: 15.2 mm

Availability: May 2024