Audemars Piguet answers the call for small watches with new Royal Oak Mini collection

Good things really do come in small packages. Today, Audemars Piguet unveiled their latest creation, the Royal Oak Mini, a collection of three 23mm frosted gold watches inspired by the miniature Royal Oak models of the late 1990s. The new Mini Oak collection features a vibrant yellow, pink, and white gold option, all showcasing the signature frosted gold finish previously popularised by AP's collaboration with jewellery designer Carolina Bucci.

A Modern Take on a Classic Design

The new 23mm size is a direct response to the growing demand for smaller, more wearable luxury watches. While drawing inspiration from its predecessors, the new Mini Oak is not simply a shrunken-down version of the classic Royal Oak. Audemars Piguet has carefully considered every detail, from the slightly thicker hands inspired by their Offshore diver watches to the omission of the date window and seconds hand, ensuring optimal legibility and a clean, modern aesthetic on the smaller dial.

The iconic octagonal bezel and integrated bracelet feature polished bevels that contrast beautifully with the shimmering, diamond-dust effect of the frosted gold, a finish achieved by meticulously hammering the gold surface with a diamond-tipped tool.

Power and Precision in a Tiny Package

Inside the robust 18-carat gold case beats the Calibre 2730 quartz movement, a reliable and accurate engine boasting an impressive battery life of over seven years. This movement also features a unique "switch" that allows the wearer to temporarily deactivate the battery by simply pulling out the crown, a testament to Audemars Piguet's commitment to both innovation and practicality.

More Than Just a Trend

The release of the Royal Oak Mini is a significant moment in the watch world, reflecting a larger shift in the industry towards inclusivity and diverse design preferences. While smaller watches were once relegated to the "ladies' watch" category, the Mini Oak transcends these outdated classifications, appealing to watch enthusiasts of all genders and styles who appreciate the playful elegance and refined craftsmanship of this exceptional timepiece.

The Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Mini is more than just a watch, it's a statement. It's a testament to the enduring power of iconic design, the allure of meticulous craftsmanship, and the freedom to embrace personal style.

Key Details

Brand: Audemars Piguet

Model: Royal Oak Mini Frosted Gold Quartz / 23 mm

Reference Numbers: 67630BA.GG.1312BA.01; 67630OR.GG.1312OR.01; 67630BC.GG.1312BC.01

Diameter: 23mm

Case Material: Hammered 18-carat yellow, rose, or white gold

Movement: Quartz Calibre 2730

Price: $34,000