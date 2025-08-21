Valerie Messika and Ethos join hands to launch Messika's first boutique in India

Parisian jewellery house Messika has officially opened its first boutique in India at The Chanakya, New Delhi. The launch was marked by a high-profile celebration attended by founder and Creative Director Valérie Messika, making her maiden visit to the country.

Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter lent star power to the evening event, which welcomed prominent guests from Delhi’s social and cultural circles. Attendees were introduced to Messika’s distinctive take on modern diamond jewellery, an approach that blends Parisian chic with India’s deep appreciation for craftsmanship.

Advertisement

Valérie Messika reflected on the occasion, saying: "It has been a joy to celebrate the opening of our very first boutique in India here in New Delhi, together with our valued partner Ethos. This evening has been the perfect occasion to connect with the city’s vibrant press, tastemakers, and friends of the Maison. India’s deep appreciation for craftsmanship and beauty resonates so strongly with Messika’s spirit, and I am delighted to begin this exciting chapter surrounded by such inspiring people."

Pranav Saboo added, “It is truly a delight to welcome Messika to India. At Ethos, we take great pride in introducing this iconic Parisian Maison to our discerning clientele as we continue to expand into the realm of luxury lifestyle. Messika’s bold creativity and contemporary approach to diamonds harmonise beautifully with the evolving tastes of the modern Indian consumer. Having Valérie Messika here to personally mark this spectacular debut elevates the moment even further. This milestone not only celebrates the union of two brands committed to excellence but also heralds the beginning of a remarkable journey to shape Messika’s presence in India with passion, innovation, and uncompromising craftsmanship."

Advertisement

The Delhi boutique houses the full Messika universe, including the Maison’s signature Move Collection and High Jewellery creations. Its arrival signals a significant step in the brand’s global expansion while offering Indian clients access to Parisian design rooted in freedom, movement and individuality.