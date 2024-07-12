Wrist Check: A week on the wrist with Omega Seamaster Planet Ocean 2200.50.00

There’s something undeniably captivating about a watch that whispers tales of the deep, even when you’re miles from the ocean. This week, my wrist played host to a legend: the Omega Seamaster Planet Ocean 2200.50.00. Launched in 2005, this specific reference wasn't just another Seamaster iteration; it was a statement – a bold declaration that Omega was diving headfirst into the realm of serious tool watches.

Related Articles

From the moment I strapped it on, the Planet Ocean exuded a reassuring heft. At 45.5mm, it’s a sizeable watch, no doubt, but the sculpted lugs and curvy profile ensure it sits comfortably on the wrist. This isn’t a watch that wears you; you wear it.

The first thing that struck me was the dial. Clean, legible, and purposeful, it’s a masterclass in functional design. The large, luminous indices and broad arrow hands are impossible to miss, even in low light. The date window at the 3 o’clock position, with its subtle tone-on-tone execution, blends seamlessly without disrupting the overall balance.

Then there's the bezel. The unidirectional rotating bezel, a hallmark of any serious dive watch, features a satisfyingly crisp 120-click action. The engraved numerals and markers are filled with luminous material, ensuring legibility even in the murky depths.



This particular Planet Ocean holds a special place in Omega's history as it was the first to house the brand’s Co-Axial escapement in a dive watch. The Calibre 2500, based on the robust ETA 2892-A2, boasts a chronometer certification and a 48-hour power reserve – more than enough to keep the watch ticking through a weekend off the wrist.

Over the course of the week, the Planet Ocean proved itself a capable companion in every scenario. Whether I was navigating the urban jungle or enjoying a casual weekend brunch, it never felt out of place. The stainless-steel bracelet, with its combination of brushed and polished links, is both comfortable and visually appealing. And while I didn't have the opportunity to test its 600-meter water resistance firsthand (a trip to the local pool had to suffice), knowing it's there provides a sense of rugged assurance.

Now, about that James Bond connection... While the Planet Ocean wasn't featured in a Bond film until the 2006 release of Casino Royale (which showcased the updated 2900.50.91 reference), this 2200.50.00 represents the genesis of that relationship. It marked the beginning of a new era for both Omega and their iconic dive watch.

Spending a week with the Omega Seamaster Planet Ocean 2200.50.00 was a rewarding experience. It's a watch that embodies both style and substance – a timepiece that's equally at home conquering the depths as it is accompanying you on life's everyday adventures. This is a watch that makes a statement, not with flashy embellishments, but with solid engineering and timeless design. And in a world saturated with fleeting trends, that's a quality worth cherishing.