Avartana at ITC Maurya: Redefining Southern Indian cuisine with a fine dining twist

At the heart of ITC Maurya, Avartana transcends the usual boundaries of dining, offering an immersive journey through the intricacies of reinvented Southern Indian gastronomy. Upon stepping into the restaurant, the décor captivates immediately, blending elegance with subtle nods to Southern India’s rich cultural tapestry. Warm tones of mellow gold and pastel shades, accented by silver-hued upholstery and brass embellishments reminiscent of traditional banana leaves, set an inviting tone. Thoughtful touches like the hemisphere lamps inspired by coconuts and banana flower-inspired installations create a soothing, authentic ambience.

Embarking on the Maya degustation menu, each of the seven courses served was a meticulously curated masterpiece. The evening commenced with a delicate “Tempered Bottle Gourd,” perfectly complemented by an aromatic plum chutney. The light and airy “Potato Cracker” topped with tangy tamarind ghee glaze heightened the anticipation for the culinary voyage ahead.

However, it was the “Drumstick Dumpling” served in an exquisite moringa broth that revealed the true depth of Avartana’s craft, delicate, flavourful, and almost poetic. Another standout was the “Spiced Boletus” accompanied by an aerated rice bun, delivering a delightful harmony of textures and tastes.

Yet, the star of the evening was undeniably the Rasam. A revelation in itself, this dish embodied the perfect balance of traditional authenticity and modern innovation. Its comforting warmth, enriched by subtle yet complex layers of spices, felt like a warm embrace, showcasing Avartana’s exceptional ability to transform familiar flavours into refined gastronomic narratives.

Complementing these culinary delights were thoughtfully crafted cocktails inspired by the diverse landscapes of India. The Salem Chilli Picante provided an exhilarating blend of tequila, mango chilli, guava, and coriander, a lively dance of sweet and spicy. Equally enthralling was the Guntur Imli Highball, a playful concoction of tequila reposado and tamarind, beautifully carbonated and refreshingly tart. The Alappuzha Nariyal Boulevardier was intriguingly complex with scotch, coconut oil, and curry leaves, offering an adventurous sip of Kerala’s coastal charm. To conclude, the Coorg Coffee Espresso Martini was a stunning finale, masterfully blending coffee-infused gin and mezcal, creating an aromatic indulgence that lingered delightfully.

As the meal culminated with the luxurious “Pumpkin and Candied Ginger” dessert paired with jaggery and sesame ice cream, each bite was a decadent end to a remarkable culinary story. The meal was presented with impeccable attention to detail, from rustic earthenware to elegant contemporary glassware, amplifying every sensory experience.

Avartana’s essence lies in its ability to beautifully narrate the stories of Southern India through innovative gastronomy. Each dish speaks of heritage yet pushes culinary boundaries, making every visit an unforgettable sensory exploration. A dining experience here is not just a meal, it is a vivid, memorable journey through the heart of India’s southern peninsular flavours.