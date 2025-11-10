DŌAAB Expression 02: When India Meets Japan in a Glass

India’s single malt movement is currently having a moment, with consumers increasingly drawn to homegrown spirits that can stand proudly alongside international labels. The newly launched DŌAAB Expression 02: The Old Man & The Blossom by Globus Spirits Ltd. is a contemplative blend of Indian craft and Japanese restraint.

Born at the India Craft Spirits Co. distillery in Behror, Rajasthan, this Indian single malt whisky is the second in the DŌAAB series and a testament to the brand’s growing artistry. What makes it extraordinary is its cask, the whisky has been matured in authentic Mizunara oak barrels from Hokkaido, Japan. Revered in Japanese whisky-making, Mizunara oak is notoriously difficult to work with, yet prized for the exotic, incense-like aroma it imparts. This marks the first time an Indian single malt has been aged in these rare casks, limited to only 500 casks.

There’s something quietly poetic about a whisky that borrows its soul from two ancient cultures. Each sip carries a whisper of this story: fresh florals on the nose and a soft vanilla warmth. The palate is exceptionally smooth with a velvety mouthfeel with a long and elegant finish.

But DŌAAB isn’t merely chasing exclusivity. As Shekhar Swarup, Joint Managing Director of Globus Spirits, describes it, the series is “a dialogue between two cultures, two philosophies, heritage and innovation”. He adds, "“With DŌAAB Expression 02, we continue to explore the art of storytelling through whisky... Each bottle is a meditation on time, patience, and craftsmanship, brought together by our belief that great spirits are born when tradition meets curiosity.” The name itself, DŌAAB (meaning confluence), aptly captures that intersection.

With India’s single malt category growing in double digits, driven by evolving tastes and an increasing sense of pride among consumers, P.S. Gill, CEO, Consumer Division, Globus Spirits Ltd., says, "With DŌAAB, our vision is to redefine what an Indian single malt can stand for, globally relevant, deeply authentic, and unmistakably crafted.”

The single malt has been priced at ₹3,500–₹3,800 in Gurugram and the expression is expected to soon reach select premium stores across India.

